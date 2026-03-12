Lloyd, Wildcats Not Concerned With Championship Expectations

The Arizona Wildcats will have some lofty expectations placed on them in the NCAA Tournament, and it isn’t without reason.

The Wildcats finished the regular season as the top team in the Big 12 with a 29-2 overall record, and 16-2 in conference play. They have 15 Quad 1 wins, five Quad 2 victories, and have taken down an astounding 10 ranked teams this season.

Arizona Red Hot Entering Postseason

Additionally, the Wildcats finished the regular season ranked in the top 3 in the AP Poll, KenPom, and NET rankings. They spent nine consecutive weeks holding the #1 spot in the poll after getting out to a program and Big 12 record 23-0 start. After slipping to #4 in February following losses to Kansas and Texas Tech, the Wildcats quickly rebounded to win their final six games and finish the regular season ranked #2.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts to his three point score in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Wildcats boast one of the most unique roster makeups in the entire country. Veterans Jaden Bradley — who was also named Big 12 Player of the Year — Anthony Dell’Orso, and Tobe Awaka have provided the necessary experience and leadership to allow standout rookies such as Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov to flourish in Tommy Lloyd’s system.

Lloyd's Thoughts

Ahead of the Big 12 Tournament , Lloyd spoke about the expectations placed on his team to perform well in the postseason and the impact it has had on the team’s morale.

“I live this life, and I’ve chosen this profession, and I know what comes with it,” Lloyd said. “You obviously have big dreams and big goals, and I know how narratives get created. But, I know most of the people creating those narratives, they don’t have to live what I live. They’ve got a million different things going on in their life, I’m just a basketball coach.”

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks towards his players during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“I know ultimately, as a coach, you get to Final Fours, you win championships, you’re in a certain club,” Lloyd added. “If you don’t, then you’re the guy who couldn’t win the big one. I don’t really pay no mind to it, I want to be a great coach, and most of all, I want our teams to be successful for the players, and for the community."

"That’s my driving force. And I’ll say, if we fall short, I’m tough enough to handle it, and I love my job enough to get back up and do it again.”

It’s now put up or shut up time for the Wildcats, who will look to prove themselves on their quest for their second national title in program history this postseason.