Jaden Bradley Leads Arizona's Postseason Award Haul

The storybook senior season for Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley continues into the postseason as he collects honors and awards for his play and productivity.

Bradley was one of five All-Big 12 players from Arizona announced by the conference on Monday, but also earned a nod for the All-Defensive Team and won Big 12 Player of the Year. As if all the conference accolades weren't enough, Bradley is now also one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in the nation.

#CousyAward finalists 🙌



🏀 Darius Acuff Jr.

🏀 Braden Smith

🏀 Kingston Flemings

🏀 Jeremy Fears Jr.

🏀 Jaden Bradley pic.twitter.com/9w7Kj5YkXl — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 9, 2026

Bob Cousy Award Finalists

Bradley is one of two Big 12 point guards among the five Cousy Award finalists, joining Houston's Kingston Flemings. The freshman has a slightly better stat line than Bradley this season, but he hasn't had as big an impact on his team and doesn't have the conference's Player of the Year Award in his pocket.

The three others, Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr, a dynamic scorer at the point guard position, and Big Ten assist leaders Braden Smith (Purdue) and Jeremy Fears Jr (Michigan State), present more of a challenge. Acuff Jr. makes possibly the biggest difference for his team out of the candidates.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Smith broke the Big Ten's career record for assists, and Fears is on track to threaten that with two years of eligibility remaining.

The best argument Bradley has as a candidate is his overall impact in all phases of the game.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) calls a play against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Jaden Bradley's Impact

It's safe to say that Arizona would not be in this position without its senior point guard. Bradley is averaging a career-best 13.4 points per game, third-most of anyone on the team, but it goes well beyond that. As the point guard, he's the captain of the ship.

He guides the offense to function at a high level and makes everyone around him better. It's his vision that pushes Arizona in the right direction.

🎙️ @ArizonaMBB Head Coach Tommy Lloyd and Jaden Bradley https://t.co/82APGxj1Hq — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) March 9, 2026

"He's been so steady," head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "You know how much we value steady around here, and he's had such a good year. He's had so many impactful, meaningful moments, and he's just been a game-changer. I'm really proud of him and what he's done for our team."

He's also stepped up in some big moments as the Wildcats navigated the stresses and dangers of one of the country's most challenging conferences. He scored 26 on the road against BYU, 17 in massive wins over Houston and Iowa State. Plus, his experience and leadership have allowed freshman star Brayden Burries to thrive by his side.

Arizona Awards

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) is assessed a flagrant foul against Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Bradley isn't the only one reaping the benefits of Arizona's 29-2 season. Four of his teammates joined him as all-conference players, including fellow senior Tobe Awaka, who won the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year Award after transitioning from the starting lineup to a bench role this season.