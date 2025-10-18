Final Score Prediction for Arizona vs. Houston Showdown
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats excelling outside of Tucson.
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
However, the Wildcats have gone 1-2 in their last three games with losses to Iowa State and most recently BYU at home this past Saturday night.
Arizona (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) was looking to stay on track after an impressive 28-point win over Oklahoma State as the Wildcats faced off against No. 18 BYU, with the game on ESPN2, showcasing two of the better defensive teams in the Big 12.
The forecast called for rain and after an hour weather delay, the game lived up to the billing of a defensive grudge match with both teams coming up with clutch stops and key takeaways to keep the offenses in check.
Arizona put itself in perfect position in the fourth quarter up 24-14 with just over 10 minutes left in the game. However, the Wildcats saw BYU tie the game up with 19 seconds left in the game due to two pass interference calls on defensive back Michael Dansby.
In overtime, BYU went on to fight its way to an impressive 33-27 double overtime win over Arizona and keep its undefeated streak alive. The Wildcats had an opportunity to pull off the upset but fell flat in the last minutes of regulation, which led to the overtime loss.
Still, Arizona is in a solid position to make a bowl game with the Wildcats just needing two wins in the last six games to lock up the bowl berth.
Arizona will now face off against Houston (5-1, 2-1) with an early morning 9 a.m. (MST) kickoff time on FS! Looking to get back on track.
Here at Arizona Wildcats On SI, we put together our game prediction for the Arizona-Houston game and give you our reasons why we have the outcome we do.
Game Prediction
- Arizona: 38
- Houston: 17
Reason
When looking at the two teams, both have good defensive units that have had major success this season and both have had some inconsistencies on the offensive side of the ball that has led to empty drives throughout the season.
Arizona has lost four-straight road games by an average of 28 points. The common theme in those games is that the Wildcats have fallen behind by double-digits each game.
Winning on the road has been extremely hard for Brennan and his coaching staff. So, why do we think Arizona is going to roll Houston?
Well, when you look at the Cougars, they might be one of the weakest 5-1 teams in the country. UH has struggled in its games against Colorado, Oregon State and Oklahoma State. There is something to be said about winning impressively and Houston just hasn’t done that at all this season.
Plus, with the way the Wildcats blew the 10-point lead against BYU and see how the team and especially the coaching staff was pissed off with the fourth quarter of the game, Arizona seems like a team that is looking to make a statement.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on our game pick for the Arizona-Houston game. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.