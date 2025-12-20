Duke vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Dec. 20
The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils look like serious national championship contenders after getting off to an 11-0 start, led by Cameron Boozer, the Wooden Award favorite. On Saturday, they'll face the No. 19-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders at Madison Square Garden.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC vs. Big 12 showdown.
Duke vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech +8.5 (-102)
- Duke -8.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech +340
- Duke -450
Total
- OVER 151.5 (-115)
- UNDER 151.5 (-105)
Texas Tech vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 11-0
- Texas Tech Record: 8-3
Texas Tech vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Duke is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in Duke's last eight games
- Duke is 9-3 straight up in its last 12 games vs. Big 12 opponents
- Texas Tech is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games
- Texas Tech is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. ACC opponents
Texas Tech vs. Duke Key Player to Watch
- Cameron Boozer, G - Duke Blue Devils
Cameron Boozer is the -165 favorite at FanDuel to win the Wooden Award, and for good reason. He's leading the team in points per game (23.3), rebounds (10.2), and assists (3.7). He's been truly the most dominant player in the country, but now he's matched up with another elite player in JT Toppin of Texas Tech. Who will win this matchup of Wooden Award contenders?
Texas Tech vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
It's hard to make an argument against Duke in this spot. The Blue Devils have virtually no weaknesses, ranking 15th in effective field goal percentage and first in defensive efficiency. Texas Tech is 71st and 156th in those two categories, failing to match the elite level of play of the Blue Devils.
The KenPom ranking also has the Red Raiders outside of the top 25 at 27th. They're outmatched in this game, and I predict Duke is going to run away in this game with a double-digit victory.
Pick: Duke -8.5 (-120) via FanDuel
