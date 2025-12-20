Houston vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Dec. 20
The No. 8 Houston Cougars are fighting to get back to the NCAA National Championship Game, and things have gotten off to a good start, going 10-1 through their first 11 games. They have a tough test ahead of them on Saturday against No. 14 Arkansas.
The two teams will face off in New Jersey as part of the Never Forget Tribute Classic. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 vs. SEC showdown.
Houston vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Houston -4.5 (-104)
- Arkansas +4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Houston -194
- Arkansas +160
Total
- OVER 143.5 (-110)
- UNDER 143.5 (-110)
Houston vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 20
- Game Time: 5:30 pm ET
- Venue: Prudential Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Houston Record: 10-1
- Arkansas Record: 9-2
Houston vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- The OVER is 6-2 in Houston's last eight games
- Houston is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games vs. SEC opponents
- Houston is 19-1 in its last 20 games as the favorite
- Arkansas is 6-0 ATS in its last six games
- Arkansas is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games when set as the favorite
Houston vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch
- Darius Acuff Jr., - Arkansas Razorbacks
Darius Acuff Jr. is the heart of this Arkansas team. Not only is he averaging almost three more points per game than any other player on the team, but he's also averaging 3.1 rebounds and leading the team in assists per game at 6.1. If they pull off the upset against Houston, Acuff Jr. will play a significant role.
Houston vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
The move in games involving Houston for the foreseeable future may just be to bet the UNDER anytime they take the court. The Cougars rank second in the nation in defensive efficiency, but they also rank 358th in adjusted tempo.
Arkansas has also been strong defensively in 2025, ranking 69th in defensive efficiency. I'm surprised the total is as high as it is. I'll take the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 143.5 (-110) via FanDuel
