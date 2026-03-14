Arizona Bracketology Hints Big Advantage Ahead of Selection Sunday

The Arizona Wildcats will be one of the favorites to not only reach the Final Four but to be the last team standing on Championship Monday next month. Coming into this season, which seems a long time ago, the Wildcats were seen as a team with good pieces and had potential.

What they have done so far this season, no one has seen coming, especially early on. Arizona had a tough non-conference schedule because they knew what type of conference the Big 12 was going to be this season, and they were right. It was and still is the best conference that will be going into the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks towards his players during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Latest Bracketology for Arizona

Arizona not only started the season hot, but they went undefeated in non-conference games, which no one saw coming. When you looked at their schedule, you saw at least a loss or two in their. But Arizona had bigger plans, and they believed in and knew what type of team they had. Head coach Tommy Lloyd put in the work with his players, and they believe since day one that they were the best team in the country heading into the season.

Arizona was just that because they started the season on a 23-game winning streak before losing their first game. Yes, they want to stay undefeated, but Lloyd said he did not expect them to go undefeated because of how good the Big 12 was. He was right, and in fact, Arizona lost back-to-back games, but that was a good thing for them. That made the team better, and they learned from those two games, and they have not looked back since. They have big plans now for March.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Selection Sunday coming tomorrow, we take a look at ESPN's Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology and see where the Wildcats stand.

If the NCAA Basketball Committee went with this latest Bracketology, the Arizona Wildcats would be the No. 1 seed in the West Region. And they would be the second overall seed, with Duke still ahead of them. That is looking to be the case for Selection Sunday as well. The Wildcats will be locks for the No. 1 seed in the West, but we will see if the committee gives them the top overall seed in the whole bracket.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) drives to the basket during the first half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona is going to do great things in March; they have to continue to play their best basketball, and it is looking better with each game.