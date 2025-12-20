Previewing Arizona's Non Conference Opener Against Utah

Arizona enters this matchup eager to flip the script after mixed results to open Big 12 play. Through 10 games this season, the Wildcats sit with a solid overall record, but inconsistency against stronger competition has been a theme.

From Utah’s perspective, the Utes have been a robust offensive and rebounding team this season. Utah’s lineup features players who can stretch the floor and score efficiently, with multiple contributors in double figures on a regular basis.

In a recent outing, Utah dominated Utah Valley with strong shooting, hitting 55% from the field and 52% from three-point range, while also posting 21 assists on 28 made baskets, a sign of balanced scoring and effective ball movement.

Head-to-head history also gives context to this upcoming clash. In the most recent meeting, Utah handled Arizona with a 69–48 win in Tucson, the first time Utah had beaten Arizona at home since 2018, demonstrating Utah’s ability to control tempo and defensive pressure when at its best. That loss is sure to be fresh in Arizona’s mind as the Wildcats look to make adjustments and reclaim home-court advantage.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) shoots against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Statistically, Arizona’s strength has often come through guard play and ball movement. In recent games this season, the Wildcats have showcased solid assist numbers, ranking well nationally in assists per game a metric that speaks to their willingness to share the ball and generate quality scoring opportunities.

However, rebounding and interior defense remain areas for growth, and against a Utah team that has shown physicality on the boards, winning second-chance opportunities will be essential.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Another Storyline

Another storyline to watch is whether Arizona can limit turnovers and increase offensive efficiency. In their earlier matchup with Utah, turnovers weren’t the primary issue, but Arizona’s overall shooting struggles and difficulty securing rebounds magnified the impact of Utah’s efficiency. Finding more consistency offensively, particularly in shot selection and finishing at the rim, could dramatically alter the dynamic of this rematch.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Utah’s balance and depth loom large in this matchup. The Utes have multiple scoring threats and the ability to space the floor, which can create mismatches that Arizona’s defense must navigate carefully. On the other hand, the Wildcats have the talent and athleticism to challenge Utah’s transition game and force half-court execution.

This clash represents more than just another conference game; it’s a chance for Arizona to prove it can compete physically and strategically with one of the Big 12’s tough opponents.

Ultimately, this matchup will hinge on execution: Arizona needs to rebound, stay efficient on offense, and close gaps on defense, while Utah will aim to push tempo, maintain scoring balance, and assert its presence on the glass. With both teams capable of high-level performances, this game figures to be a key barometer of Arizona’s readiness for the rigors of Big 12 competition.

