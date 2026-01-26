How Latest Win Vaulted Arizona to Big 12 Royalty

The Arizona Wildcats have been otherworldly to start the season, and now they are making some history as one of the best teams to ever play in the Big 12.

Their latest win, an 88-53 demolition of the West Virginia Mountaineers, was their 20th of the season to get to 20-0. After the win, the #1-ranked Wildcats have now joined an exclusive list of Big 12 royalty.

The Wildcats are now tied for the 3rd-longest winning streak in Big 12 history, tying with the 2007-08 Kansas Jayhawks squad that would go on to win the national championship. In front of them are the 1996-97 Kansas team that won 22 in a row, and the 2019-20 Baylor squad that won 23 games in a row.

Apr 7, 2008; San Antonio, TX, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Mario Chalmers (15) holds up a piece of the net after defeating the Memphis Tigers in the finals of the 2008 NCAA Mens Final Four Championship at the Alamodome. Kansas defeated Memphis 75-68 in overtime to win the national championship. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are also approaching their own program record as well. With a win over #13 BYU on Monday, Arizona will tie its program-best 21-0 start that was set during the 2013-14 season.

Some of the Wildcats’s best wins this season include ranked wins over Florida, Auburn, Alabama, UCLA, and UConn in non-conference play. They’ve been just as dominant in Big 12 play , with blowout victories over Utah, TCU, Kansas State, Cincinnati, and West Virginia along with 7-point victories over UCF and Arizona State.

Arizona tops numerous metrics

In light of their dominant season, the metrics have started to agree that Arizona is the country’s best men’s basketball team. Along with being ranked #1 in the AP Poll, the Wildcats are now also atop the KenPom rankings, and in the NET rankings, giving them a clean sweep of college basketball’s most used metrics.

They’ve been led by a good mix of veteran experience, as well as star youth talent. Guard Jaden Bradley has been the experienced leader the Wildcats have needed, and he’s having himself a strong season to boot, averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor, and 42 percent from three-point range.

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates with fans during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Additionally, freshmen standouts Koa Peat, and Brayden Burries have been the Wildcats’ top two scorers, both averaging over 14 points per game. Their performances this season have helped boost each of their draft stocks, as both players are currently projected to be first round draft picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts during the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona will look to continue its magical season through the rest of conference play as they appear to be the single most dangerous team in the country with the NCAA Tournament a little over a month away.