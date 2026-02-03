Burries Takes Home Two Big 12 Awards

Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries has enjoyed a breakout season for the No. 1-ranked WIldcats, and he keeps adding accolades to his collection.



On Monday, Burries was named both the Big 12 Newcomer and Player of the Week for his play against No. 13 BYU and archrival Arizona State as the Wildcats continued a historic run and remained undefeated at 22-0. It's the first time he has been recognized with either award from the conference, despite being Arizona's leading scorer and a go-to player in crunch time.



Brayden has been named Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yIHY7Qp3h0 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 2, 2026

The Week Burries Had



Burries's week started with a massive performance on the road against BYU. He not only led the Wildcats with 29 points (on seven-of-13 shooting), five rebounds, and four assists, but he was all over the defensive end, especially when it mattered most.



The freshman could be considered the hero of the game, as the Cougars charged back from a 19-point deficit and had a chance to steal a win in the final seconds. BYU's Rob Wright got to the rim, but Burries blocked his shot attempt, grabbed the rebound, and sank two free throws to seal the deal and come up with the play of the night.



BRAYDEN BURRIES BLOCKS THE POTENTIAL BYU GAME-WINNER 😳



ARIZONA ESCAPES UNDEFEATED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y9CJev1oej — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2026

Burries followed that up with an equally efficient day against Arizona State. He failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in over a week, but he still finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists and played almost the entire game.



Even as just a freshman, he's become an instant factor for the Wildcats, seemingly embracing exactly what the coaching staff wants from all its players: a steady and consistent presence.



Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Steady is consistent effort, consistent decision-making, and things of that nature," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd told the media after Saturday's win over Arizona State. "Sticking to the game plan, no panic, and using each other. Those are examples of the things we talk about a lot, and I think those put us in positions to make those runs and create momentum opportunities."



Steady and consistent effort has been abundant for Arizona this season. The Wildcats are one of the hardest-working teams in the country, and there has been little evidence of any easing up all year. Burries has been a prime example of how a freshman should come into the program, contribute by trusting his abilities, and coexist with the veterans while playing well enough to establish himself as a leader and a pillar of the program.



Brayden Burries is the #Big12MBB Player and Newcomer of the Week.



He averaged 23 points while shooting 54.5% in the road wins over No. 13 BYU and ASU.



He joins Koa Peat as the second Wildcat to win Player & Newcomer of the Week honors this season.



(📸 via @ArizonaMBB) pic.twitter.com/LNWgghLMQ3 — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) February 2, 2026

This week, after adding more great performances, he finally got his recognition from the Big 12.