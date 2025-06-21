EXCLUSIVE: Seager Milholen Talks Arizona Recruitment And More
The Arizona Wildcats have been holding their own in the world of the 2027 recruiting class. While it can be tough for teams to have a balance between future recruiting and recruiting now, the Wildcats have shown they can handle the pressure very well. The Arizona Wildcats have already started to identify the best recruits in the 2027 class, and they have done just that.
The Arizona Wildcats have recently offered many recruits, including for the tight end position. One of the recruits that they offered is a tight end prospect from Central Catholic High School, Seager Milholen. Milholen is based out of Portland, Oregon, and holds offers from many schools, including the Washington State Cougars, Sacramento State Hornets, and the Arizona Wildcats.
The Arizona Wildcats target caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and more.
"It means a lot to me, any opportunity to do what I love and get an education is a blessing, and especially a top-flight program like Arizona," the Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit is hopeful that he can build a relationship with all of the coaches, but he wants to build a relationship up with a coach that he has already built a relationship with.
"Everyone on the staff, but I would love to keep building a strong relationship with Coach Miller, the tight ends coach, since he coaches my position, and also try and build a strong relationship with the head coach."
The talented recruit has hopes to visit the Arizona Wildcats when they play a specific team because they will be playing his sibling.
"I want to try and get down to see the school when they play Weber State because my brother plays for Weber State."
There are many schools that have started to stand out, this includes the Arizona Wildcats.
"I think for me, the schools that are showing the most love are standing out right now, Arizona, Cal, Washington State, UNLV."
There are many schools that have great qualities, including the Arizona Wildcats.
"Great culture and hot weather, Arizona has a great staff and culture of winning for a long time."
The Wildcats have started to stand in a great spot throughout his recruitment. The tight end prospect details more.
"Arizona definitely sits at a strong spot in schools, considering it’s a power 4 school, and I have a great connection with the tight ends coach, so definitely a top choice."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!