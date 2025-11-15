Social Media Reacts to Arizona's Huge Win Over UCLA
It was another classic game between Arizona and UCLA on Friday night. The Wildcats held on to beat the Bruins 69-65 and move to 4-0 on the season.
On a night where the freshman struggled, Anthony Dell'Orso was the star of the game as he dropped a game-high 20 points, including two free throws late to ice the win.
Jaden Bradley struggled most of the game, but came through late with seven big points in the final couple of minutes.
Checkout what people had to say throughout the game.
First Half
After missing his first two shots from deep for Arizona, Brayden Burries opened the scoring with a three-point shot a couple of minutes into the game.
UCLA led 11-5 after the first media timeout. Arizona turned the ball over three times and shot just 1-for-4 from the field five minutes into the game. Meanwhile, the Bruins began the game 3-for-4 from deep.
UCLA continued its hot stretch to start the game with a 15-5 start and a 15-2 run overall. Arizona had made just one field goal seven minutes into the game.
Anthony Dell'Orso got Arizona back on the board with a three-point shot to cut the deficit to 15-8. Tobe Awaka made a layup and UCLA turned the ball over to bring the Wildcats back within five points at the second media timeout.
UCLA is 6-for-9 from the field and Arizona is just 3-for-11 from the field eight minutes into the game, yet the Wildcats are still only down by five points with the ball out of the media timeout.
Brayden Burries passed to Mo Krivas for an easy dunk to make it a 7-0 run for Arizona. Dell'Orso hit another shot to make it a 10-0 run for Arizona and tie the game at 15-15.
Krivas struggled defensively early as Xavier Booker hit a pair of open shots from deep. He missed a couple of other open shots as Krivas kept helping down low on screens with Booker rolling out to the top of the key.
UCLA leads Arizona 22-21 at the next media timeout with 6:16 left in the half. The game is slowing down with just six points in the past three minutes. There are only three fouls combined up to this point.
Arizona is in another scoring drought, trailing 24-21 at the under four-minute media timeout. The Wildcats haven't scored in over four minutes. They have also been too careless with too many possessions, as Burries threw the ball away for his second turnover of the game. Arizona has eight turnovers as a team, with three players committing at least two.
Arizona finally scored with three minutes left to end the scoring drought and cut the deficit to 24-23.
Booker is continuing to get wide open shots at the top of the key with Krivas on the court.
Dell'Orso hits another shot from deep to give Arizona a 26-24 lead with just under two minutes left in the half. He follows with another layup to give him 13 points early and extend the lead to 28-24 as UCLA calls a timeout with 1:11 left.
Arizona holds a 28-25 lead at halftime. Despite his defensive struggles at times, Krivas picks up a big block in the final seconds of the half. UCLA shot just 1-for-8 from the field with three points in the final 7:40 of the half.
Second Half
Koa Peat opens the scoring in the second half, drawing a foul and knocking down one of two free throws.
The inbound struggles continue for Arizona as it has to call a timeout less than three minutes into the half. This was an issue for the Wildcats closing the game against Florida.
After not making a shot in the past two games and the first half of this game, freshman Ivan Kharchenkov hits a pair of layups back-to-back fastbreaks to lift Arizona's lead to 39-32.
UCLA goes on a 7-0 run to take a 47-45 lead into the next media timeout with 11 minutes left in the game. The Wildcats have left the UCLA shooters open several times tonight on screens.
The Bruins have scored 22 points in the first nine minutes of the half after scoring just 25 points in the entire first half.
Dell'Orso makes two free throws to end a 9-0 run by UCLA. Koa Peat picks up his third foul with eight minutes left and he sits.
Burries gets called for an offensive foul and UCLA leads 54-49 with 7:27 left in the game.
Arizona's struggles defending screens have continued as UCLA continues to find wide-open shots from deep.
Dell'Orso hits a huge shot from deep to give Arizona a 60-59 lead with just under three minutes left.
The two teams go back-and-forth as Bradley gives Arizona a 65-63 lead with a shot made from deep. Bradley has been huge for the Wildcats in these final minutes.
Bradley hits a huge layup to give Arizona before UCLA responds with a layup of its own. The Wildcats lead 67-65 with just under 20 seconds left as Bruins coach Mick Cronin calls a timeout.
Dell'Orso hits two huge free throws to give him 20 points and Arizona a 69-95 lead.
UCLA misses a three-point shot and Arizona holds on 69-65.
