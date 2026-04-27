Arizona Scores a Huge Win With Motiejus Krivas' Return

The Arizona Wildcats basketball team had a season like no other this past 2025-2026 season, going a program-best 36-3 and making it to the final four for the first time in 25 years. Although the Wildcats lost that game to the Michigan Wolverines, it was still a historic run.

As many expected, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries declared for the NBA draft earlier in the week, something that was expected to happen. Despite the loss of Arizona's two freshman superstars, it is not all bad, as reports indicate that center Motiejus Krivas will be donning the Wildcats uniform for his senior season.

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (13) looks for a basket around Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) and Michigan center Aday Mara (15) during the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Krivas was electric in the 2025 season, averaging 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 56% from the field and didn't miss a single game. What made Krivas' year that much more impressive was that he did it all after coming back from a season-ending injury he suffered early in the 2024 season.

Krivas' return to Arizona for one more year is a huge win for head coach Tommy Lloyd and the staff for numerous reasons. While we could name them all, we narrowed it down to two very big ones. Let's take a look at why Krivas's presence on the court is very important to the Wildcats .

Arixona Can Maintain Its Identity

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots the ball against Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

What made the Wildcats such a dominant team, not just in the Big 12, but in the NCAA as a whole, was their ability to wear teams down in the paint and crash the glass aggressively, two things that Krivas thrived in.

Arizona ranked 13th in field goal percentage, second in both defense and overall rebounds per game. Krivas, as a player, has amassed the 17th most blocks and 18th most rebounds, and ended the year on the Big 12 all-defensive team and first team.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) reacts to receiving a foul during the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Krivas' stellar play in the paint and around the glass is what has made him a player to be feared. His style also matches the Wildcats' identity very well. His return to the floor keeps Arizona's identity without having to look for a new center through the portal or through recruitment.

Veteran Leadership

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) points up to celebrate during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At the end of the season, Arizona lost Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Tobe Awaka, Player of the Year Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell'Orso and several more on the bench. The Wildcats also will be without Sidi Gueye and Dwayne Aristode to the transfer portal.

The loss of Bradley, Awaka and Dell'Orso is a huge one for the Wildcats, as they would have been without the leadership of a true veteran. Krivas coming back for one more year means that the Arizona roster will have at least one player who knows the ins and outs of Arizona basketball.

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) guards Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the first half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A big man with experience in the Big 12 and the NCAA tournament is just what Lloyd needs for his team, and could be enough for Arizona to make another deep run in the tournament next season.