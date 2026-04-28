Offseason Departures Hurt Arizona's Preseason Ranking

The Arizona Wildcats were one of college basketball’s best teams last season, but they’ve taken a slight dip in the rankings so far this offseason.

The Wildcats enjoyed one of their best all-time seasons in 2025-26, winning a program-high 36 games and posting another program-best .923 winning percentage. The team started 23-0 and was consistently ranked in the top five of the AP Poll, KenPom, and NET rankings for most of the season.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks to shoot Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their success would carry over into the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats would go on to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2001. They would then lose to Michigan, missing out on the National Championship game.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the sour ending, the season was still one of the most memorable in the program's history and the best under Tommy Lloyd’s tenure. However, things are changing for the Wildcats this offseason.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Losses

Notably, star freshmen Braden Burries and Koa Peat — arguably Arizona’s two best players last season — are headed for the 2026 NBA Draft, as is senior point guard Jaden Bradley. They’ve gotten Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov to agree to return to the program, but they’ll have work to do to make up for those losses.

They’ve brought in UNC transfer Derek Dixon, and Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, among others so far, and have five-star recruit Caleb Holt coming in. The Wildcats will still enter next season as one of the best teams in the country, but they’ve seen a slight drop in public perception. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello has Arizona as the 10th-best team in the land in his Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Borzello’s Thoughts

“Arizona had a mix of impactful decisions at the early-entry deadline, with Koa Peat opting to go pro, and Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov heading back to Tucson,” Borzello said. “Peat's expected departure means Tommy Lloyd will have to find frontcourt reinforcements elsewhere as the roster looks incredibly thin as it stands."

"One area where the Wildcats are well-equipped is on the perimeter, where they landed point guards Derek Dixon (North Carolina) and JJ Mandaquit (Washington), and also welcome top-five recruit Caleb Holt.”

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will look to continue making high-impact moves this offseason, building on what they started last season and turning themselves into a perennial Final Four contender. Lloyd will be dealing with a fairly new roster following several departures, but there's no doubt his club is still oozing with talent.