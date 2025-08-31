Social Media Reacts to Arizona's Opening Game Against Hawaii
The second year of the Brent Brennan era is off to a promising start, as the Arizona Wildcats football team dominated Hawaii on all fronts and routed the Rainbow Warriors by a score of 40-6.
Arizona's running game was the key factor in the offense rolling, as three running backs logged at least six carries and scored one touchdown.
The newly implemented Danny Gonzales defense did not fail to disappoint as it created five turnovers, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a turnover on downs.
Saturday's game had fans buzzing on social media over the new-look Wildcats and how they performed over the span of all four quarters.
We kept track of what they had to say. Here is a collection of their thoughts.
First Quarter
Hawaii's run-and-shoot offense took a bit of getting used to at the beginning of the game, as both its opening drives took a good chunk out of the clock. The first successful drive took seven minutes off the clock and the second, five minutes.
The offensive drives in the beginning of the game were like night and Kedrick Reescano scored the first touchdown of the season for the Wildcats, 13 yards out with a run up the middle. That drive took just four plays and lasted 1:21.
Second quarter
The rushing attack of Arizona already looks much more improved than it showed last year. Many fans thought the same thing of the run game as Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig had big chunk yardage plays.
Seth Doege's up-tempo, air raid offense isn't your typical type, as he has shown that he takes advantage of the run game. He did the same thing at Marshall and it has looked like he is doing the same at Arizona.
Third quarter
Fifita appeared to shake off the first game jitters by the start of the third quarter, throwing his 45th career touchdown to Sam Olson and then running in another one from 10 yards out, putting Arizona up 31-6. Throughout the game, it has felt as if Doege has held out on a lot of his most dynamic plays for later on in the season and fans have caught on.
The Danny Gonzales defense has started to wear down Alejado by the third. Linebacker Taye Brown picked him off, followed by a failed fourth-down conversion and a fumble recovery by Julian Savaiinaea.
Fourth quarter
Arizona had blown the doors wide open by the third quarter. Another turnover, followed by a touchdown by Craig. Safety Gavin Hunter was credited with the big interception that was returned to the Arizona 28 after being called for a pass interference that put Hawaii at the Arizona 2. Jack Luttrell was credited with the final interception of the night, making it a total of five.
Overall, it was an electric night at Arizona Stadium that ended with a win that felt like things are to change for the positive in Brent Brennan's second year. Despite a few improvements that still need to be made before Arizona gets into the Big 12 schedule, it has shown that many were already made, given what fans had to say over the offseason and what coaches had acknowledged themselves.
