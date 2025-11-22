Social Media Reacts to Arizona's Fourth Consecutive Win Over Baylor
The Arizona Wildcats exploded in the second half of their game with the Baylor Bears, not allowing a point scored and forcing three turnovers on the way to a 41-17 win, their fourth consecutive.
Baylor came into Casino Del Sol Stadium with high hopes of spoiling Senior Day for the Wildcats and ending their three-game winning streak, but the Wildcats had other plans, utilizing an unstoppable rushing attack that scored four touchdowns.
Kris Hutson erupted for a nine-reception, 133-yard, 1-touchdown game while Kedrick Reescano scored three rushing scores on what was an offensive clinic in the second half.
Fans of Arizona chimed in on social media during the game and had plenty to say regarding the Wildcats' huge win. Here is what they had to say through four quarters.
First quarter
Baylor received the ball to start the game and started its drive at the Arizona 35. The Bears got down to the Arizona 24, where their drive stalled until a pass interference on Dalton Johnson allowed them to get to the 9. Sawyer Robertson then completed a pass to Josh Cameron in the end zone for the early 7-0 lead. It was just the third time a team has scored on the Wildcats in the opening drive.
Arizona then answered back with a scoring drive of its own, starting from their own 20 and marching down to the Baylor 2 and finishing it off with a bulldozing run by Kedrick Reescano, which tied the game up at 7 apiece with 7:46 left in the first quarter. In seven games, Reescano has scored six touchdowns.
Baylor jumped back into the lead following a 17-play, seven-minute drive that began at its own 25 and ended at Arizona's 2 after Johnson was penalized for the second pass interference of the quarter.
Second quarter
The Wildcats moved from their 21 to Baylor's 2 before finishing the drive with a touchdown pass to Kris Hutson on fourth down, tying the game at 14-14 with 8:59 remaining in the half.
The Bears were able to start their next drive off with some lofty field position after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty caused the kickoff to be moved back. Baylor got Arizona's 31 and attempted a field goal to go up by three points, but it was missed wide to the left, giving the Wildcats a chance to take the lead with plenty of time to do so at 4:59 remaining in the half.
That opportunity was squandered as Fifita threw an interception at the Baylor 37 just after the two-minute timeout, which was the first he had thrown since Arizona played BYU on October 11. The pass was intended for Tre Spivey.
Baylor attempted a 48-yard field goal, which was good, giving the Bears a 3-point 17-14 lead going into halftime.
Third quarter
Arizona opened up the second half of play and had an easy time getting down the field, marching 75 yards in nine plays that took just over 3 minutes off the clock. Reescano finished that drive with another touchdown run up the middle, making it 21-17 for the first lead of the game for Arizona.
Both teams exchanged punts after that drive. Mays Pese sacked Robertson to make it 3rd and 15 on Baylor's answering drive. The Wildcats then forced a three-and-out on the Bears' next drive.
Fourth quarter
Baylor marched down the field following a punt by Arizona, but it was intercepted by Stukes in the end zone, giving the Wildcats a chance at building on their 4-point lead.
Arizona got from their 20 to Baylor's 19 before having to settle for a 38-yard field goal attempt, which was missed by a wide margin. Before that play, Fifita threw a touchdown pass that was called back due to it being out of bounds. Many thought that Hunter's toe dragged just inside.
The missed field goal did not matter as Baylor's Bryson Washington fumbled on the first play of the drive. It was caused by Taye Brown and recovered by Michael Dansby at the Bears' 28.
Ismail Mahdi then scored on the first lay of Arizona's drive, following his blocks on the right side and hitting the hole at full speed on his way to the end zone.
The Wildcats began running away with it after that. The Arizona defense forced a three-and-out and quickly turned that into another seven points. Kedrick Reescano rushed 19 yards to the end zone for his third touchdown of the day, making it a 35-17 game with 6:38 left in the game.
On the very first play of Baylor's next drive, redshirt freshman Jabari Mann intercepted Robertson's pass and took it 34 yards for a touchdown, which made it 41-17 following the missed extra point.
Arizona sat back on its defense following that final score and it cruised to its fourth consecutive victory.
