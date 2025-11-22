Arizona Set to Host Top 2027 In-State Offensive Lineman
It's hard to believe that Arizona's Week 13 matchup against Baylor on Saturday will be the Wildcats' final home game of the 2025 season. However, head coach Brent Brennan and his recruiting staff are making the most of their last opportunity in Tucson, as they are expected to host several prospects on campus for game-day visits.
One of those prospects is a four-star 2027 offensive lineman, who is one of the top overall recruits from Arizona in the country.
Wildcats Expected to Host Top 2027 Arizona Offensive Lineman for Game-Day Visit
DaJohn Yarborough, a four-star interior offensive lineman prospect from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, announced on X that he will be on campus for Arizona's game against Baylor.
- "I’ll be At The University of Arizona game tomorrow!!" Yarborough wrote.
Arizona has been targeting Yarborough throughout his recruitment process. The Wildcats first offered him in August, and as one of the top prospects in the 2027 class from the state, he has become a priority for Brennan and his staff.
Yarborough has established himself as one of the top players in the 2027 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 368 overall player in the country, the No. 26 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 6 prospect from Arizona.
During his junior season at Basha High School, the 6'5", 330-pound offensive lineman has caught the attention of several schools and has received offers from prominent college football programs like Alabama, Nebraska, and Florida State.
His trip to Tucson is the fifth of his recruitment process, as he has taken two visits with Minnesota, one with Wisconsin, and one with Iowa State.
Yarborough transferred to Basha from Benilde-St. Margaret High School in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, ahead of his junior season, and developed a strong connection with the Golden Gophers before his move. Rivals' recruiting prediction machine currently gives Minnesota the best chance to land him at 42.4%, but his visit with Arizona on Saturday could boost the Wildcats' position in his standings.
The ability to land in-state talent is one of the most crucial aspects of college football recruiting. Arizona has often lost the state's top prospects to out-of-state programs, as seen in the Wildcats' 2026 recruiting class, where only three of their 20 commits are from Arizona.
While Yarborough likely won't make a decision anytime soon, getting him on campus is a crucial step in the Wildcats' recruitment as Brennan continues to try to build Arizona’s in-state pipeline.
