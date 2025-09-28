Three Areas Arizona Can Improve Defensively Moving Forward
Despite the momentum Arizona had built up off its 3-0 start to the season heading into the bye week, it was wiped out on Saturday in the Wildcats 39-14 loss against Iowa State. The Cyclones took an immediate 22-0 lead in the first half and did not look back.
It was considered the toughest test to this point in the season for Arizona, and it proved to be the case on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats defense had looked to take a take significant step forward under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. While they showed some minor flashes at times on Saturday against Rocco Becht and the Cyclones offense, they struggled all game defending the pass in the middle of the field.
Here are three areas in which the Wildcats defense can improve coming off Saturday's first loss of the season.
Limiting the big passes
In the first three games combined, Arizona had allowed just seven passes of 15-plus yards.
In Saturday's game alone, the Wildcats allowed seven passes of 15-plus yards.
Becht was attacking the middle of the field all game against the Arizona defense in the passing game. It was transfer wide receiver Chase Sowell who did most of the damage against the Wildcats, hauling in four passes for 146 yards.
Improving third down defense
Earlier this week, Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said that he felt the team that "doesn't turn the ball over and who wins the third down battle is going to be the team that has the best chance to win."
That wound up being very much the case as Iowa State won both the third down and turnover battle. Arizona went 4-for-13 on third downs, while turning the ball over two times. Iowa State went 6-for-13 on third downs and turned the ball over once.
Iowa State had very few negative passes which placed them ahead of the sticks all game, and in a lot of fairly short third down situations. It was the complete opposite for Arizona as it found itself in many third and long situations.
Both of those aspects will need to change moving forward for Arizona to continue its success from the first three weeks of the season.
Pressure the quarterback
Arizona did have two big sacks on Becht, but otherwise he still had a lot of time in the pocket on many other plays. The Wildcats had done a great job the first three weeks of sending different pressures at the opposing quarterbacks and finding creative ways to create pressure. They were unable to do so on Saturday.
If Arizona is to compete against other top teams in the Big 12 the rest of the season, they are going to have to find different ways of creating pressure and not giving the opposing quarterback too much time in the pocket.
