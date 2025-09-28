Social Media Reacts To Wildcats' Blowout Loss to Iowa State
The Arizona Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, taking a 39-14 routing by the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames.
The Wildcats appeared to be a lot flatter than their previous three matchups, as they could not get anything rolling on offense and the defense failed to stop big plays made by the Cyclones. By the end of the game, Iowa State's 36 points scored were more than Arizona gave up in the first three matchups combined, which was 26.
Fans and analysts took notice of Arizona's problems and voiced their opinions about what was happening during the game.
First quarter
Arizona opened up its first drive with a near fumble by Ismail Mahdi, but he was called down after review showed his elbow was down.
The special teams unit's struggles continued as Michael Salgado-Medina missed the field goal, somewhat due to a bad snap.
Rocco Becht and the dynamic offense then got down to the 1-yard line in one play. Becht then made it to the end zone with a QB keeper. The Cyclones then went to the swinging gate to score the 2-point conversion, making it an 8- 0 game early in the first.
Arizona's offense appeared to be flat on its first two drives. A three-and-out followed Iowa State's scoring drive and a bad punt by Salgado-Medina gave the Cyclones excellent field position around midfield.
Arizona punted on its next drive and safety Dalton Johnson was flagged for interference on the punt returner. Johnson was clearly shoved in the back, but the referees chose to disregard it, leaving fans angry with the call.
Second quarter
Becht and the Iowa State passing game have continued to frustrate the Arizona secondary, as Michael Dansby was called for a pass interference on a contested play, putting the Cyclones in the red zone early in the second quarter.
Iowa State took advantage of the penalty yards and quickly scored in a few plays, putting Arizona down 15-0.
Arizona had a promising drive and got close to midfield until an interception returned for 42 yards derailed it. Iowa State marched down to the goal line and finished the drive off with the third rushing touchdown of the game. Fans began to take notice of the strength and size of the Cyclones in comparison to the Wildcats.
Thankfully, Arizona was able to put some points on the board before the end of the first half. Fifita hooked up with Kris Hutson with just over 20 seconds left in the half to make it a 22-7 football game with the Wildcats receiving the ball at the beginning of the third quarter.
Third quarter
The run game of the Arizona offense has looked good throughout the game, but they just have not been able to put points on the board.
Meanwhile, the Iowa State offense has fired off on all cylinders. The Cyclones already put 14 more points on the board with a little bit more than eight minutes left in the third, making it a 36-7 game. Head coach Brent Brennan has gotten a lot of the blame over social media.
Arizona managed to put another seven points on the board to make it a 36-14 game, but quite a bit of damage had already been done for any hope of a comeback. Offensive coordinator Seth Doege started to take some criticism from fans online for the play calls he was making all game.
End of game
It has been made clear that Arizona has quite a bit of growing up to do before it is the clear contender that it hopes to be. Fans and analysts noticed the difference in strength and size that a team like Iowa State comes with.
