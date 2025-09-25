Inside The Wildcats

Three BOLD Observations on Arizona's Depth Cart

Arizona has started off 3-0 with impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State . Now, the Wildcats head to Ames to take on ISU.

Troy Hutchison

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) celebrates with tight end Sam Olson (84) during the third quarter of the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.

Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.

On the offensive side of the ball, Brennan brought in coordinator Seth Doege to fix the issues from a season ago where the team averaged  21.8 PPG . However, if you take a deeper dive into the offense, the unit struggled to crack 20-plus points if you take out the New Mexico game where the WIldcats dropped 61 points on the Lobos.

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

When you take that game out of the equation, Arizona averaged 18.2 PPG putting the unit near the bottom of the conference.

So far in three games, Arizona is averaging 37 PPG which places the Wildcats at No. 37 nationally.

Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, Brennan promoted Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator where he has mixed up the scheme and has brought a new aggression to his unit.

In three games, the Wildcats have held opponents to 8.7 PPG, which places them at No. 10 nationally. Arizona has only allowed two touchdowns all season with both coming against Kansas State in the last game.

The Iowa State football team celebrates after beating Iowa, 16-13 at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Arizona gets ready for a game against No. 14 Iowa State following the bye-week with a Saturday night 4 p.m. (MST) kickoff time on ESPN.

Ahead of the matchup with Iowa State, the Wildcats released their four depth chart of the season with not very many changes. However, there were a few things that were rearranged and we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have broken down the three things that stand out to us about the chart.

Three Observations

Sep 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Chubba Ma'ae (92) goes in to tackle Northern Arizona Lumberjack running back Darvon Hubbard (23) during fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Left Guard

  • So far this season, Michael Wooten has been the main starting guard for the Wildcats and has played solid football showing his progression since coming to campus. However, on the latest depth chart, Chubba Ma’ae was listed as the co-starter and as the top name at the position.
  • Ma’ae moved from defensive tackle to guard during the offseason and is starting to progress at a fast rate for someone that hasn’t played on the offensive line in quite some time.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats punter Michael Salgado-Medina (19) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Punter

  • One of the issues that the Wildcats have seen so far this season have come on special teams with a muffed punt, blocked punt and a few missed field goals. One player on the special teams unit that has done double the work load is punter Michael Salgado-Medina, who has punting and field goal kicking duties.
  • The process of the punts has been a little slow for Arizona and has led to the one blocked punt and a couple of close calls that Salgado-Medina has been able to get the punts off under pressure.
  • With Isaac Lovison on the roster as the backup punter and having a great training camp there was a chance the Wildcats named him the starter to take some pressure off of Salgado-Medina, However, that didn’t happen and Arizona will roll with the opening night starter.
Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) celebrates after a tackle during the third quarter of the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Edge Rusher

  • Arizona has mixed things up on the defensive line and has seen multiple different combinations with guys coming on and off the field. Still, when looking at the side opposite of Tre Smith, the Wildcats have Dominic Lolesio in as the starter.
  • When you see who has been having the most impact for the team, it has been transfer rusher Malachi Bailey, who has turned things up after a slow start to training camp.

