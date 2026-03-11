Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Iowa State-Arizona State and More)

A last-second three-point shot for Monmouth on Tuesday night put them over our team total, and more importantly, led to the Daily Dunk having a losing day at 1-2, with Gonzaga -6.5 being the only winner.

We move on to Wednesday's slate of games as we try to get back on the winning side of things after a bad start to the week. The good news is I feel confident about my top three plays today, so let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Iowa State -11.5 (-115) vs. Arizona State

Mississippi State/Auburn OVER 158.5 (-110)

Clemson -6.5 (-110) vs. Wake Forest

Arizona State vs. Iowa State Prediction

Arizona State has a real turnover problem, which is disastrous to have against an Iowa State team that thrives in forcing turnovers. This issue was evident this past weekend, when Arizona State turned the ball over a blistering 23 times, resulting in the Cyclones scoring 29 points off those turnovers.

There's nothing I see that indicates the rematch will be any different. Iowa State is not only elite defensively, but the Cyclones are also one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 22nd in effective field goal percentage. Arizona State ranks just 189th in that metric.

I'll lay the points with the Cyclones.

Pick: Iowa State -11.5 (-115)

Mississippi State vs. Auburn Prediction

Mississippi State and Auburn have a lot in common, mainly that the two teams share being horrific on defense. They rank 298th and 312th in defensive efficiency, along with 287th and 292nd in opponent floor%. They're both much better offensively, ranking 120th and 166th in effective field goal percentage.

Mississippi State ranks 66th in the country in adjusted tempo, so I'm hoping the Bulldogs can push the Tigers to play a faster-paced game, leading to this being a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 158.5 (-110)

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Prediction

Defense is going to be the difference maker in tonight's ACC game. Wake Forest is 217th in defensive efficiency, while Clemson ranks 36th. Wake Forest also ranks inside the top 100 in 3-point shot rate, but now the Demon Deacons have to face a Tigers team that ranks 58th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 31.8% from beyond the arc.

Not only is Clemson overall the better team, but the Tigers also have the stylistic advantage. I'll lay the points with the favorite.

Pick: Clemson -6.5 (-110)

