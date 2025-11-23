Three Helmet Sticker Performances From Arizona's Throttling Win Over Baylor
Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.
Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most.
Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.
Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.
Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.
After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.
With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our three helmet sticker performances from Arizona’s win over Baylor.
Three Helmet Stickers
Treydan Stukes
- Baylor was driving down the field to start the fourth quarter trailing 21-17. Instead of kicking a field goal, the Bears went for it on 4th-and-3 at the Arizona 12-yard line.
- Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson was then intercepted by senior defensive back Treydan Stukes in the end zone. It led to an avalanche to close the game for the Wildcats as they went on to score 20 more points to win the game 41-17.
- It was a storybook ending for the career of Stukes in his final game in Tucson.
Kris Hutson
- One of the top offensive weapons that has really emerged over the past couple of weeks is wide receiver Kris Hutson, who has put together back-to-back 100-plus yard performances against Cincinnati and now Baylor.
- Against the Bears, Hutson hauled in nine catches and racked up 133 yards and scored a touchdown with Arizona trailing 14-7 in the second quarter to tie the game.
- So far this season with one game remaining, Hutson has hauled in 645 yards and four touchdowns. In the last two games he has racked up 266 yards on 17 catches with a touchdown to help lift the team to victory.
Kedrick Reescano
- Arizona was able to have success on the ground against Baylor and rushed for 172 yards on 35 carries and found the end zone four times. The leading rush for the Wildcats was Ismail Mahdi, who racked up 93 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.
- However, the star of the backfield was Kedrick Reescano, who only totaled 46 yards but scored three rushing touchdowns. On the season, he has scored eight touchdowns and has established himself as the top red zone option on the ground.
