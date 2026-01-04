The No. 17-ranked Arizona Wildcats attempted a comeback late in the second half of the Holiday Bowl. Still, the deficit was too much to overcome and they fell to the SMU Mustangs 24-19 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego this past Friday.

Just before the start of the game, Arizona's top defensive backs, Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, and Gensesis Smith, all opted out of the bowl game to protect their draft stock in the upcoming NFL Draft in April. The decision was made three weeks ago, but it was not announced until an hour before the game.

The decision not to play left many Wildcat fans shocked and angry, but head coach Brent Brennan believed they would forever be household names to the program and should be seen that way by the fans as well.

"I love those guys," Brennan said. "The plays they made for this football team during their careers here, specifically the plays they made for this football team this season, they were incredible. And I understand people being frustrated, and I can't expect people on the outside world to have a clear understanding about how all these things move in the current era of college football.

But those guys are incredible Wildcats and those guys, they were amazing leaders for this program in their time here. They chose to stay when the entire world tried to lure them away with money and all kinds of stuff and they chose the U of A and they chose to finish their careers here and I understand people being disappointed, but I love those three guys."





All three defensive backs were part of a defense that was ranked No. 4 in passing defense, first in passing efficiency and fourth in interceptions.

Now that the game is over, let's take a look at how their decision may have affected the Wildcats in the loss to the Mustangs, a team many believed was Arizona's most significant challenge of the season.

Arizona's leading tackler

Johnson has been one of the reasons why Arizona became a top 20 defense in the NCAA, as he was the team's leading tackler for the second season in a row. Johnson's versatility was displayed last year when he was moved from safety to linebacker after a string of injuries. He recorded 97 tackles this season, which not only led the team but also ranked sixth in the Big 12. Last year's 94-tackle effort showed why he was one of the most valuable defensive players on the team.

Loss of veteran presence

The loss of Johnson, Stukes, and Smith left a massive hole in the defense that needed to be filled by players with less experience. Johnson, a fifth-year senior, had been with the team since 2021. Stukes, a sixth-year senior, had himself a productive season after a knee injury last year ended his season. This year, he had 52 tackles and four interceptions on the way to First Team Big 12 honors, while Smith recorded a career high 77 tackles.

Without those three players, the Wildcats had to go with defensive backs Coleman Patmon, Dajon Hinton, and Gavin Hunter to fill those spots, all of whom are freshmen. Hunter filled in for Stukes in the first two games of the season. Patmon saw limited playing time while Hinton dealt with a lingering injury throughout the season.

Without the three starters, SMU's Kevin Jennings was able to throw for 278 yards, although he was picked off three times.

All three defensive backs who opted out of the Holiday Bowl could be drafted by day three of the NFL draft. Although they elected to sit out the bowl game, it will not be the last time they play in a collegiate game. Stukes will be participating in the Senior Bowl, and Johnson in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

