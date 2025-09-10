Three Observations From Arizona's Depth Chart (Week 3)
Arizona was geared up ready to start its second game of the season against Weber State. However, a 2-hour-plus lightning delay caused the game to start late. Stool, UA on the opening drive came out swinging and wasted no time marching 75 yards in six plays capped off by a Noah Fifita touchdown.
The Wildcats were able to get a stop on the Weber State opening drive and struck like lightning on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to receiver Javin Whatley to give UA a commanding 14-0 lead. Arizona (2-0) delivered its second win of the year thanks to a lopsided X-X win on Saturday night.
After struggling throughout the game against Hawaii with only 161 yards on 13 of 23 passing to go along with a touchdown, Fifita was able to have a bounce-back game and exploded in the first half.
Fifita started off hot and went 17 of 22 totaling 353 yards and racking up five touchdowns with over seven minutes left in the third quarter.
As of right now, Fifita is sitting on 50 career touchdown passes, which puts him fourth all-time in program history and one touchdown ahead of Anu Solomon. He is seven touchdowns behind Khalil Tate for third all-time.
As the Wildcats get set to face off against Kansas State and are focusing on their third game of the season, Brennan and his staff have released their third depth chart of the season.
Although there haven’t been many changes on the Wildcats’ depth chart, there are still observations to be made from the Week 3 chart.
Three Observations
Tyler Powell
- In the opening game of the season, tight end Tyler Powell suffered a season-ending injury early on in the game. Powell went down in the first three drives of the game and was unable to return to the field.
- During the offseason, Powell worked hard with new TE coach Josh Miller to get ready for the year and showed growth in his game. Now, he will have to work his way back to the field and potentially get ready for the 2026-27 college football season.
- Now, with the season-ending injury, Powell is no longer listed on the depth chart as Arizona shifts its focus on Kansas State/
Wesley Yarbrough
- Last week we saw running back Wesley Yarbrough get into the game against Weber State and record seven carries for 37 yards in the second half.
- The reason why I’m pointing out Yarbrough as a surprise on the depth chart is because he still isn’t listed but was able to get into the last game. With the status of running back Kedrick Reescano up in the air for Friday night watch for younger players to get a shot on the field.
Riley Wilson
- Now that outside linebacker Riley Wilson is back and made his debut last season, Arizona fans can expect to see a lot more of him on the field and that includes Friday against Kansas State.
- Wilson has the speed and athleticism to make a major impact on the game against Kansas State and will be a keep player for Wildcats fans to watch.
