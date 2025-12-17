The Three Stars of the Game Against Abilene Christian

When the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats took the floor against Abilene Christian, the scoreboard told the story early. A convincing 96–62 victory that showcased not only team depth but several standout individual performances. While six players reached double figures, three Arizona stars, above all, made the biggest impact on both ends of the floor.

1. Brayden Burries — Offensive Juggernaut and Efficient Scorer

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Arizona guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots a three over Alabama guard Houston Mallette (95) at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leading the Wildcats in scoring was Brayden Burries, who poured in a team-high 20 points on an incredibly efficient 9-of-11 shooting night.

Burries’ performance was a demonstration of scoring efficiency coupled with smart shot selection. He didn’t need volume to lead the team; he simply made the shots he took. His scoring came from excellent positioning and finishing around the basket, forcing Abilene Christian defenders into difficult rotations and creating open looks for his teammates when they tried to help.

This wasn’t just a random hot game for Burries; it marked one of his strongest offensive outings of the season and an extension of the momentum he’s been building in recent contests. His scoring presence ensured Arizona’s offense never stagnated, particularly in moments when Abilene Christian applied aggressive pressure in passing lanes, forcing turnovers.

2. Motiejus Krivas — Big On Efficient Production

Dec 16, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) dunks the ball during the second half of the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Next up was Motiejus Krivas, who finished with 15 points on a perfect field goal night — making all 4 of his attempts and going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Krivas’ performance stood out not because of flashiness, but because of efficiency and reliability. In a game where Arizona shot a scorching 66.7 % from the field, Krivas epitomized that offensive success, finishing plays in traffic and capitalizing at the free-throw line.

Dec 16, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) makes a lay up during the first half of the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

His scoring provided a stable interior presence that helped Arizona control the paint, where they outscored Abilene Christian 44–22 and kept defensive attention off perimeter shooters. His ability to convert at the rim and at the line made him a key secondary scorer when opponents tried to slow down Burries or other perimeter threats.

3. Jaden Bradley — Free-Throw Precision and All-Around Play

Dec 16, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) looks to pass the ball while Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Cbo Newton (5) defends during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Although his point total (10) might not leap off the box score, Jaden Bradley was arguably Arizona’s most impactful complementary player in this game. Bradley scored all 10 of his points at the free-throw line, going a perfect 10-for-10 which is a rare and clutch achievement for any player, let alone in a game with consistent defensive pressure.

In addition to his scoring, Bradley contributed seven rebounds and four assists, showing his value didn’t end at scoring. He was active on the boards, involved in ball movement, and consistently engaged in both halves of the court. His ability to get to the line and convert kept Arizona in control, especially when Abilene Christian’s physical defense tried to shake Arizona’s rhythm.

