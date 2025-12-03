Spotlighting Arizona Wildcats' Motiejus Krivas

Junior Center, Motuejus Krivas, the 7-foot-2 center for Arizona, has seemed to find himself a meaningful role in the early stages of this season. According to ESPN, Krivas is averaging around 10.0 points per game, with 7.7 rebounds per game, and doing so on very efficient shooting. His field-goal percentage hovers around 71.8%.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Denver Pioneers forward Didier Maleng (21) knocks down Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

These numbers reflect a player who does not need many chances to make an impact. When he’s on the floor, he offers size, finishing ability, rebounding, and rim presence. Though not always the centerpiece of every game, Krivas provides a dependable inside presence that helps anchor Arizona’s frontcourt rotation.

One of the biggest indicators of Krivas’s value came in a blowout win over Norfolk State Spartans, when he tied his career high with 20 points, grabbed 9 rebounds,had two blocks and helped lead Arizona to a commanding 98–61 victory.

In that game his inside dominance was obvious as Arizona outscored Norfolk State 58–24 in the paint, and Krivas went 7 of 8 from the floor. he can be a go-to interior scoring and rebounding option when called upon.

Early in the season, against other quality competition, Krivas provided solid minutes too offering size defensively, rebounding help and efficient finishes even if the box score wasn’t always eye-catching.

His high field-goal percentage shows that Krivas picks his spots mostly close to the basket. Playing the game within where he wants to be is just what a team wants moving forward.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with center Motiejus Krivas (13) on the bench during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

With his size and rebounding numbers, he anchors Arizona’s defense and gives the team second-chance opportunities on offense. This kind of consistent inside presence helps balance a roster that also has shooters and versatile wings.

Having a center like Krivas who can deliver when needed gives Arizona flexibility. He may not start every game, but he fills a critical role that sometimes swings the momentum especially when interior play or post scoring is needed.

Dec 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds forward Jamari Sibley (14) and center Malik Lamin (32) battle for the rebound with Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Consistency in standout games like Norfolk State is encouraging, but replicating that impact more regularly (especially against stronger competition) will determine whether he becomes a high-end college big or just a reliable rotation piece.

If he can continue his consistency, Krivas represents the kind of backbone big man every team wants. Somebody who is efficient, capable, dependable, and able to deliver strong minutes in the paint. As Arizona continues through the season and enters tougher conference play, his interior presence both on offense and defense could become increasingly valuable.

