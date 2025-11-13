Three Arizona Defensive Players To Watch For Against Cincinnati
While the offense won the game in the end last weekend for Arizona, it was the defense that kept the Wildcats in the game long enough for quarterback Noah Fifita to lead that game-winning drive. Arizona will face a much tougher test on the road this Saturday against Brendan Sorsby and Cincinnati.
The offense has been strong all season for the Bearcats. They rank No. 4 in the Big 12 in total offense (436.4 YPG), No. 5 in passing (241.4 YPG), No. 3 in rushing (195.0), and No. 3 in points (35.6 PPG).
They have been stifled in their two losses this season, where they've been held to under 20 points. In all seven wins, they have scored at least 20 points, with over 30 points in six of them.
Here are three players to watch for Arizona as a defense against Cincinnati.
DB Genesis Smith
The leader in pass deflections with seven on the season for Arizona, Genesis Smith and the secondary will have to make some plays against the Cincinnati passing offense. They have shown the capability to break off big plays any given week through the air with the play-action game when they can get the run game going early.
The Wildcats had five big pass deflections against Kansas in last Saturday's win. They'll likely need the defensive backs to make some more big plays.
DL Deshawn McKnight
One of the biggest points of emphasis for Arizona as a defense will be shutting down the Cincinnati run game, particularly Sorsby. Deshawn McKnight is currently the far-and-away team leader for the Wildcats on the season, with nine tackles for loss. He has also added a pair of sacks.
The best way to attack the Bearcats' offense is to make Sorsby uncomfortable in the pocket. McKnight will be needed to help in both areas on the defensive line for Arizona.
DB Jay'Vion Cole
In the two losses for Cincinnati this season, it has turned the ball over five times. In their seven wins, the Bearcats have turned the ball over just two total times.
The leader in interceptions on the season for Arizona is defensive back Jay'Vion Cole. He will be needed to make some game-changing plays in the secondary for the Wildcats against a quarterback in Sorsby who has thrown just two interceptions on the season.
Arizona will likely have to win the turnover battle and take advantage of the turnovers they force to have the best chance to pull off the upset on Saturday.
Who are your players to watch on the defensive side of the ball for the Wildcats on Saturday?