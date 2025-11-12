Three Defensive Keys For Arizona to Succeed Against Cincinnati
Arizona continues its season after reaching bowl eligibility following a 24-20 win over Kansas last week at home. The Wildcats were able to pull out the win on a game-winning drive led by Noah Fifita, capped off with a rushing score by the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week in Quincy Craig.
The Wildcats will head on the road this weekend to take on a 7-2 Cincinnati team that is coming off its bye week after a 45-14 loss on the road against Utah. The loss broke a seven-game winning streak for the Bearcats.
The offense has been strong all season for Cincinnati. The Bearcats rank No. 4 in the Big 12 in total offense (436.4 YPG), No. 5 in passing (241.4 YPG), No. 3 in rushing (195.0), and No. 3 in points (35.6 PPG).
In the two losses this season for the Bearcats, they have been held under 20 points. In all seven wins, they have scored at least 20 points, with over 30 points in six of them.
Here are three keys to success for Arizona as a defense against Cincinnati.
Contain QB Brendan Sorsby as a runner
Arizona did a better job the past two weeks containing the opposing quarterback as a runner against Jalon Daniels of Kansas and Kaidon Salter of Colorado. The Wildcats will have to keep that up as they face arguably a more physical runner in Brendan Sorsby.
On the season, Sorsby already has 453 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as a runner. He has run for a touchdown in all but two games with at least 40 yards on the ground in four games. He also has a long run of at least 20 yards in five different games, but he won't go down immediately unless you can get him to the ground.
In their recent loss to Utah, the Utes held Sorsby to just 28 yards on four carries, which was his second-lowest rushing mark on the season in a single game.
Force turnovers
In the two losses for Cincinnati this season, it has turned the ball over five times. In their seven wins, the Bearcats have turned the ball over just two total times.
They have taken care of the ball all season, including just two interceptions for Sorsby on the season.
Facing a tough team on the road, Arizona is likely going to have to win the turnover battle and take advantage of the turnovers they force to have a better chance of pulling off the upset on Saturday.
Get off the field on third downs
This was something Arizona did a good job of last week against Kansas, especially in the second half, where the Jayhawks were limited to just three points.
Cincinnati is going to try to establish the run game as an offense, so the Wildcats are going to have to stop the run on early downs and get off the field in third-and-long situations against Sorsby and the Bearcats' passing offense.
What are your keys to success for Arizona as a defense on Saturday against Cincinnati? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.