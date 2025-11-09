Three Arizona Offensive Standouts Shine in Win Over Kansas
The Arizona Wildcats have just solidified their chances of playing in a bowl game after the regular season by narrowly beating the Kansas Jayhawks, scoring a touchdown in the final 39 seconds to win 24-20 in front of 41115 fans.
The Wildcats gained a season low 323 total yards of offense and struggled to score a touchdown until the very end of the game, but those final seven points were all they needed to surge past the Jayhawks for the sixth win of the season.
“This team this team is really, really special,” Head coach Brent Brennan said. “It's an awesome group of people. Just the you know when I think about all week. I talked about what a physical game this is going to be. I said it over and over again and because we have a ton of respect for Kansas and we knew who they are. Super well coached and outstanding in all three phases.”
Despite Arizona’s struggles on offense, it was still an efficient effort. The Wildcats overcame a 10-point deficit to get within three points with 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. A 24-yard run to the end zone put Arizona up four points to win the game and go bowling for the 23rd time in Wildcat history.
Here is a look at three players who stood out and showcased their skill to a huge extent in Arizona’s emphatic win this past Saturday.
Noah Fifita-16-for-31, 158 yards, two touchdown, 13 carries, 25 yards
Fifita had a season low amount of yards through the air in a game where the Arizona offense struggled to get any kind of rhythm going in the second half of the game, but still showed grit and determination against a Kansas defense that sacked him five times.
The redshirt junior’s two passing touchdowns tied him with Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama for first place in the Wildcats’ all-time list in passing touchdowns with 67. His first was to Sam Olson on a 16-yard fade route, which made it the first time a tight end scored since Arizona played Hawaii on August 30.
Although the Kansas defense gave Fifita a ton of grief through four quarters and almost picked him off, he still showed composure and remained calm throughout the game and made big plays when it mattered the most.
Quincy Craig-3 carries, 47 yards 1 rushing TD, 2 catches, 13 yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Quincy Craig’s number was scarcely called upon through four quarters of the game. The Portland State transfer only carried the ball a total of three times for 47 yards and a touchdown in the close win over the Jayhawks.
That one touchdown, which came on his third and final carry, was the most important of the game. The 24-yard run up the middle to the house put the Wildcats up by four points with 39 seconds left, solidifying Arizona’s second bowl game bid in the last three years.
Before that, he scored a receiving touchdown to put Arizona within three points of Kansas with 23 seconds remaining in the first half.
Craig has been an outstanding versatile player who can breeze past defenders in the run game and has been a reliable weapon for Fifita in the passing game. He has shown that he can also be counted on during crunch-time situations, much like the two where he scored against the Jayhawks.
Matthew Lado-28 snaps, blocking grade: 76.9 (PFF)
When starting left tackle Ty Buchanan left the game with an injury, the Arizona offense needed to rely on the 6-foot-6, 308-pound freshman out of Apollo High School in Glendale, AZ, to finish the game and protect Fifita.
In that comeback win, Lado played a key role alongside Chubba Ma’ae in making sure Fifita’s blindside was well guarded.
It was due to Lado’s contributions on the final drives that Arizona was able to get down the field in quick fashion.
