After Huge Victory, Brent Brennan Emphasizes Focus Ahead
The Arizona Wildcats have had a successful homecoming weekend by beating the Kansas Jayhawks 24-20 in the final 39 seconds, solidifying their hopes of reaching a bowl game after the regular season for the second time in three years,
In that game, Noah Fifita threw two touchdowns, which tied him with Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles for the most passing touchdowns in Arizona history.
The Wildcats' four point win makes them 2-2 in single possession games this year. It is also shows that Arizona has learned from the mistakes that were made against BYU and Houston in those close games.
Head coach Brent Brennan was ecstatic about his team's narrow victory and expressed that excitement after the game while talking with the media. He also shared his thoughts about reaching a bowl game and improving off of the win.
Here is a collection of the most interesting things that Brennan said after the game.
On things going the Wildcats way in a single digit game
"What I choose to believe, is it we learned from the BYU and Houston experience. We went into this game absolutely respecting the hell out of Kansas and we knew that we were going to have to keep swinging, keep standing up like they were going to land the punches, and we had to keep answering the bell, and they did that and that's what I'm
excited about."
On the emotions of the team developing and going bowling
"41 new players joined us at the midyear and 62, I think, joined us by the start of summer and they chose because they believed in the players that were here, the staff that was here and the program that we're building. And that's what we're excited about."
"This is a stepping stone. Like, yay, we got to six. That's not good enough for me. That's not good enough for these kids. We want to keep playing good football. How can we continue to improve, continue to find ways to elevate Arizona football? That's what we're doing."
On the challenges that Arizona faced with Kansas
That's one of those things that you know about playing in this Big 12conference. Everybody can play. Everybody's good any given Saturday. Just look across the conference. We knew these guys were really good upfront. I said that all week. That front seven we knew was going to be a challenge for us. The thing I'm excited about is how we responded late in the game. That last drive. We ran the ball to win the game. Like how fantastic is that?"
On making sure the running backs stay ready for huge moments
"I think that speaks to the unselfish nature of this team. I think it speaks to how one of the really special things about this team is how they celebrate each other's successes. There's not jealousy there. I've been part of teams where inside the same position group, guys were literally hoping someone fails so that they can get a chance. It's not like that with this team."
"Those guys were so excited. You should have seen all the running backs with Q (Quincy Craig) in the locker room. That part of it I think is really really special. But all of those guys contributed today. And I think if we can look at it through the lens of what we are trying to win as a team."
On what Arizona means to Arizona
"Noah Fifita is everything to this program. He is an incredible leader. He's an incredible human being. He's an incredible person in this community. He cares about the U of A. He's loyal. He's chosen to stay. The whole world tried to buy him the last two off seasons."
"He chose to stay. He is so special. And it's funny because you rarely see him get emotional on game day. It's happened a couple times in the last three games where you've seen that kind of fire and that energy, but he's normally just calm and dead even. He's the leader."
