How Tobe Awaka Owns One of Arizona's Most Valuable Traits

As No. 1 Arizona races off to a 22-0 start following Saturday's win over Arizona State, and Tommy Lloyd and his coaching staff do their best to keep things reined in and focus on each game as it comes, one player has consistently displayed what it looks like to play with Arizona's standards.



Lloyd and company initiated a bit of a reset in that area when they took over the program, focusing on a more hard-working and tough approach mixed with the more prevalent athleticism and abilities of the star players in today's college basketball. While Tobe Awaka isn't always a dynamic scorer, his game embodies everything the Wildcats want.



Tobe Awaka, Expert Rebounder



Awaka's primary gift is his rebounding ability. The senior is one of the best in the country and leads the team with 9.7 rebounds per game, very impressive for a guy coming off the bench. He does it with such dominant skill that he jumps off the screen during the games, even when he isn't scoring. He's had nine games with at least 10 rebounds this season, many of which have come in conference play or against fellow ranked teams in the nonconference schedule.



"Rebounding is something we really value," Lloyd told the media after Saturday's win over Arizona State. "It's a value in our program, and Tobe's got a knack for it. He's always had a relentless pursuit and effort for the ball, and rebounding has meant a lot to him, individually. In our program, it really means a lot, and I just give him credit over the last couple of years."



Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) drives to the basket against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Awaka, who played two years at Tennessee before transferring to Arizona prior to last season, is playing the most he's played in his college career, up over 20 minutes per game and occasionally crossing the 25-minute mark and still playing just as well. He's really honed in on his role, finding ways to impact the game and bring energy off the bench.



"He's a rugged, tough player, but he's also getting some more savvy and touch to how you can offensive rebound without just throwing guys to the ground," Lloyd continued. "So I appreciated his growth as a player."



Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) and West Virginia Mountaineers guard Amir Jenkins (2) jump for the ball during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That growth and savvy were on full display in Saturday's win, as Awaka was all over the floor, even diving for a rebound that impressed his coach.



"Play of the game. Easy," Lloyd said. "I went down to our guys, those three guys on the bench, and I just told them that someone's going to have to make a hustle play when you guys get in there. You just had a sense that that's the type of game it is, and you've got to send a message with effort, not only to your opponent, but to your team. That was a big-time play by Tobe, and I thought that really let our guys know -- let our team know -- that we're here for it."



Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after he made a three point shot during the first half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

If there's one player who will send that message clearly and do it well, it's Tobe Awaka. He's bought into the Arizona program and his role with the team. He's been a critical part of the Wildcats' historic start and could make a difference against some of the top-tier physical teams that appear the rest of the season.