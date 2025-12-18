Tanyuel Welch Making Impact for Arizona Women’s Basketball

Junior guard Tanyuel Welch has quickly become one of the most intriguing contributors for the Arizona Wildcats during the 2025–26 women’s basketball season.

After transferring from the University of Memphis in the offseason, Welch has battled through an adjustment period with a retooled roster and coaching staff, yet her performance has steadily grown more impactful as the season has progressed. Her versatility, athleticism, and two-way potential make her a player to watch as Arizona navigates its Big 12 schedule.

Statistical Snapshot — 2025–26 Season

As of the most recent games, Welch is averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field in about 20.0 minutes per contest. These numbers reflect her role as a valuable rotation player who provides energy, defensive length, and scoring punch coming off the bench or in a starting capacity when needed.

Her rebounding average stands out for a guard, underscoring her activity on the glass and willingness to compete in traffic. Welch’s efficiency, especially her near 50% field goal rate, demonstrates that she chooses her shots well and contributes in ways that don’t always show up in the box score.

Key Performances and Growth

Memphis' Tanyuel Welch (11) shoots the ball during the game between Tennessee and Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welch’s impact has manifested in several notable games this season. In a recent win over Chicago State, she recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, marking one of her most complete performances and showcasing her ability to take over when the Wildcats need a spark.

Earlier in the season, she also scored 10 points in a game against Northern Arizona, helping Arizona maintain balanced scoring depth while contributing meaningfully in limited minutes.

Buffalo Bulls head coach Becky Burke works the sideline during the first half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament women's championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a tight victory over Eastern Kentucky, Welch again made her presence felt with 11 rebounds, seven points, three assists, and a steal, proving her all-around contributions and defensive value. Such performances highlight her growth as both a scorer and rebounder, particularly on nights when Arizona’s veterans are focused on facilitating offense.

Context and Role Development

Memphis' Tanyuel Welch (11) passes the ball during the game between South Carolina and Memphis in the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic at FedExForum on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welch came to Arizona with a strong résumé from Memphis, where she averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in the 2024–25 season, ranking among the best all-around players in the American Athletic Conference. While adjusting to a new system and new competition in the Big 12, she’s finding her niche as a versatile guard capable of filling multiple roles.

Her ability to rebound and defend adds a dimension that complements Arizona’s offense, which often runs through stars like Mickayla Perdue and Noelani Cornfield. Welch’s contributions help balance the lineup and provide depth that keeps the Wildcats competitive in all phases of the game.

Outlook

Tanyuel Welch of the junior team, defends a drive by Ariana Wiggins of the seniors at Brownsburg High School on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, during junior vs. senior all-stars exhibition action. Junior Vs Senior All Stars Face Off | Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As the season progresses and conference play intensifies, Welch’s role could expand further. Her efficiency and athleticism give Arizona flexibility, whether she’s sparking the second unit or contributing significant minutes alongside the starters.

If she continues building on her recent performances and maintains her productive shooting and rebounding, Welch could emerge as one of Arizona’s most dependable two-way players by season’s end.

