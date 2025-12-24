Tommy Lloyd's Takeaways From Arizona's Big Win

Following Arizona’s convincing victory, Lloyd used his postgame press conference to acknowledge both the challenge Bethune-Cookman presented and the growth his own team continues to display as the season moves forward.

Lloyd began by giving credit to Bethune-Cookman, emphasizing the difficulty of the schedule teams like theirs are asked to play early in the season.

“You know, I mean, they have talent, guys,” Lloyd said. “You know what those programs are asked to do. It’s tough to play. It’s a mercenary run for them the first couple months of the season.”

Arizona entered the game just days removed from playing in Phoenix, and Lloyd admitted that even his own team was feeling the grind.

“Listen, I’m tired from playing in Phoenix a couple nights ago,” he said. “So these teams have been traveling around the country playing these types of games, and they turned up and competed today. I tip my hat to them.”

While Arizona ultimately controlled the game and earned the result it wanted, Lloyd highlighted Bethune-Cookman’s energy and persistence, especially early.

“They made a few tough shots and then they just kept coming,” Lloyd said. “They just kept coming, kept coming, kept coming.”

Defensively, Lloyd acknowledged some imperfections but stood by his team’s aggressive approach. Arizona finished the game with 22 turnovers, a number Lloyd noted comes with playing at a high tempo.

“When you have 22 turnovers, you know, but you continue to play aggressive, you take some chances,” he said. “Sometimes those passes get through and they end up being a layup or a wide-open shot. I don’t think our defense was terrible, it was just a culmination of being consistently aggressive.”

Offensively, Arizona once again showcased its depth, with multiple players reaching double figures. Lloyd stressed that the balanced scoring wasn’t scripted, but rather a product of trust and chemistry.

“It’s not something we plan,” Lloyd said. “We don’t tell guys, ‘You score 12 points, let your teammates score.’ It’s just how a game ends up sometimes.”

With Arizona settling into a consistent rotation, Lloyd sees players growing more comfortable in their roles.

“We’ve really settled in on that main rotation, and I think those guys are getting comfortable,” he said. “If we can have six or seven guys in double figures any night, that’s a good thing.”

Lloyd also praised his team’s ability to battle through stretches of adversity and find positives to build on.

“We got the result we wanted, and we had some really good moments,” he said. “We’re just going to take those away from it and keep it moving.”

As Arizona heads into a brief break before returning to action, Lloyd’s focus is already forward. His excitement about the group remains evident, especially as conference play looms.

“I can’t wait to pick things back up with them on the 26th,” Lloyd said.

With another win in the books, Arizona continues to build momentum behind depth, effort, and an aggressive style that Lloyd believes will serve the Wildcats well as the season intensifies.

