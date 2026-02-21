Arizona to Host Elite 2027 Wide Receiver For Official Visit

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has become the primary focus for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff this offseason. Over the past few weeks, the Wildcats have emerged as serious contenders for several recruits and have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top targets in the class.

A few 2027 prospects have already locked in OVs with the Wildcats, including a four-star wide receiver from California, who’s scheduled to be on campus in Tucson in June.

4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Schedules Arizona Official Visit

On Feb. 19, Ty Johnson, a four-star wide receiver from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California, announced on X that he will be taking an OV with Arizona from June 19-21, writing, “Ov Locked In!”

Johnson is one of Arizona’s top targets in the 2027 class, and he’s the second 2027 prospect to schedule an OV with the Wildcats in the past week, joining three-star defensive lineman Montana Toilolo.

Arizona has been pursuing Johnson for several months, first extending him an offer in May 2025. The Wildcats have continued to stand out to the four-star wideout throughout his process, and earlier this week, it was reported that they are among the frontrunners in his recruitment.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are the second program to schedule an OV with Johnson, joining UCLA, which will host him from May 15 to May 17. Getting him to Tucson is a key step in Arizona’s pursuit of him, allowing Brennan and company to strengthen their relationship with the young wideout and improve their standing in his recruitment.

The Crean Lutheran star is one of the nation’s top wideouts and would be a massive addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 269 overall player in the country, the No. 31 wide receiver, and the No. 24 prospect from the state of California.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While several programs are in the mix for Johnson, including Arizona State, Washington, and others, Arizona and UCLA have been making the biggest push for him recently, and his recruitment will likely come down to the Wildcats and the Bruins.

As of now, Johnson hasn’t set his commitment date, but he’ll likely make a decision after his visits this spring and summer. If the Wildcats can impress him during his upcoming OV in June, they should have a strong chance of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

Tell us your thoughts on Johnson's upcoming visit by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.