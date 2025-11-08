Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Set to Host Elite 2027 QB For Kansas Game

One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 class will be on campus in Tucson for Arizona's game against Kansas.

Max Dorsey

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) prepares to pass the ball in second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona's game against Kansas on Saturday is vital for multiple reasons. Not only would the program become bowl eligible with a win over the Jayhawks, but the Wildcats are also set to host numerous prospects on campus in Tucson this weekend.

One of those recruits is an elite four-star quarterback prospect and top 300 player in the 2027 class. With a good visit, Brent Brennan and the Wildcats could improve their standing in his recruitment, as they continue their push to land him.

Which Elite 2027 QB is Visiting Arizona?

Caden Jones, a four-star quarterback from Crean Lutheran High School in Santa Margarita, California, will be in Tucson on Saturday for Arizona's game against Kansas. Jones is listed as an athlete across most major recruiting sites, but it's expected that he will play quarterback at the next level. 

Oct 12, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rivals' industry rankings list Jones as the No. 278 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 14 athlete, and the No. 28 prospect from California. The Wildcats initially extended an offer to him in April 2024 and have been pursuing him ever since. 

According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, Arizona is among the schools that are standing out at this point in his recruiting process, alongside Arizona State, Washington, Arkansas, and Auburn. 

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) (center) celebrates his interception with teammates in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After his trip to Tucson this weekend, he'll head to Cincinnati next weekend for an unofficial visit with the Bearcats, and he'll be in Auburn for a visit with the Tigers during the Iron Bowl. Jones spoke with Gorney about the opportunity to visit so many schools this fall and explained that the trips give him a chance to figure out what he likes and dislikes about a program.

  • “It’s a good opportunity,” Jones told Gorney. “A lot of people aren’t able to see all those schools so it’s pretty cool to be able to go see all those schools that are interested in me and I’m interested in. I get to see the differences and what I like and what I don’t like.”

In terms of what he's looking for in a school, Jones told Gorney that he wants a strong connection with a coaching staff and to find out how the program plans to use him. 

  • “That’s probably the biggest thing I’m looking at,” Jones said. “First is just the connection with the coaches and second is how they’re going to use me and how am I going to fit in their program?
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Brennan and his staff have a golden opportunity to sell Jones on the Wilcats weekend, as they continue to strengthen their relationship with the young quarterback. He'd be a big-time addition to Arizona's 2027 class, and Saturday's visit will be crucial in their pursuit to land him. 

