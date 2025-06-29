Two Former Wildcats Basketball Players Receive Summer League Invites
Trey Townsend, the former 6-6 wing on the Arizona Wildcats basketball team, was not drafted in last week's NBA Draft. However, he will have the opportunity to continue his basketball career in the NBA Summer League with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The news was first reported by Jon Chepovich of Draft Express.
Townsend transferred to Arizona after playing four years at Oakland. He played one season with the Wildcats and became a household name to NBA scouts and coaches. He started 30 contests for the Wildcats and averaged 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds.
However, it was his play towards the end of the season and in the Big 12 Tournament, specifically, that put Townsend on the map. He averaged double figures in points in the quarterfinal and semifinal games.
The former Horizon League Player of the Year averaged 17.3 points, a career best, during his final season at Oakland. He also averaged 8.1 rebounds.
Additionally, Oumar Ballo was signed by the Miami Heat. Ballo will join their summer league team where he will have an Arizona reunion with former Wildcats stars Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson Both Larsson and Johnson who are going into their second season in the league.
Miami got Larsson in the second round of last season's draft, through the Houston Rockets. Larsson earned a roster spot with a strong summer league showing and a tough training camp in the Bahamas. He averaged 4.6 points last season.
Johnson signed with Miami prior to the summer league last season and just had the team exercise a $2 million option for his services. He played for Sioux Falls in the NBA G League, but was recalled to the Heat early in the season.
Ballo, from Mali, played three seasons at Arizona before transferring for his senior season to Indiana. He averaged 13 points and 9.1 rebounds for Indiana last season.
The 7-foot center was a significant player during his time at Arizona. He was only one of 10 players all-time to score 1,000 points and grab 800 rebounds.
Despite his familiarity with Larsson and Johnson, Ballo will be running with the third team. The Heat will also have last year's first-round pick Kel'el Ware and 2025 rookie free agent Vladimir Goldin gobble up minutes before Ballo. Ballo is a longshot to get an invitation to training camp unless he really shows out during the summer league, which starts July 10 in Las Vegas.
