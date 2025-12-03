3 Players to Watch for When Arizona Plays Southern University

The Arizona Wildcats, led by Becky Burke, have gotten off to a red-hot start, beginning the season with a perfect 6-0 record that began in Nov, joining the men's basketball and football teams in going undefeated that month.

In their last game against CSU Bakersfield, the Wildcats won convincingly, outscoring the Roadrunners in the paint 50-16 on the way to a 78-63 victory at McKale Center on Nov. 29. They now have their sights set on preserving their undefeated record by displaying that same domination when they play the Southern University Jaguars this Wednesday in another home match-up.

"This is a big week for us," Burke said. "Obviously, with Southern coming in tomorrow night and being an NCAA tournament team last year and picked to win their conference again this year, this is going to be a really good measuring stick game for us to see where we're at against a really good-quality opponent."

Southern is coming off a 1-5 start after facing a murderers' row of ranked opponents and will be looking to get back to winning form, making it a dangerous team to compete against. Here are three players that Arizona women's hoops fans should keep an eye on to have a stellar performance in the seventh game of the season.

Mickayla Perdue-Guard

Mickayla Perdue dribbling past a CSU Bakersfield defender | Mike Christy, Arizona Athletics

Perdue has emerged as Arizona's top offensive player, averaging 17.7 points per game and shooting 49.3% through the first six games of the season.

In Arizona's last game, the 2024 Horizon League Player of the Year was second on the team in points (14) and steals (3), showcasing her skill set on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court.

Perdue has led the team in scoring in four of six games played. Given that track record, she could have yet another impressive showing against the Jaguars.

Noelani Cornfield-Forward

Lani Cornfield scanning the court for an open teammate | Mike Christy, Arizona Athletics

Cornfield is another force on the Wildcats' offense, averaging the third most points on the team with 12.7. Against CSU Bakersfield, she scored a team-high 22 points while going 7-for-12 from the field. She also led in steals with four.

What makes her especially dangerous on the offensive side is her ability to dish the ball to her teammates. She currently leads the team with 50 assists, averaging 8.2 per game. Her team's high nine against the Roadrunners was one of the reasons the Wildcats scored 78 points on them.

Cornfield should be able to impose her will on defense while also finding her teammates for an easy bucket on the other end.

Daniah Trammell-Forward

Daniah Trammell defending CSU Bakersfield's Crishawn Coleman | Arizona Athletics

Coming off a week where she averaged 15 points in the last two games while earning a spot in the Big 12's Starting Five, the freshman phenom is looking to continue her momentum against Southern.

Trammell, a starting freshman, scored a season high 22 points while going 9-for-14 from the field and snagged four rebounds in an 84-58 victory over Northern Colorado.

Against CSU Bakersfield, which was the very next game, she struggled to find her shot, scoring nine points and going 3-for-13 on field goal attempts, but made her presence known on defense by grabbing five defensive rebounds. Watch for Trammell to get back on track on offense this game while maintaining her edge on defense.

