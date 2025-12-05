Heat vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic are both looking to bounce back from upset losses when they meet up on Friday night.
The Heat lost by 10 in Dallas for their second loss in their last three games following a six-game winning streak, and the Magic saw a three-game winning streak end at the hands of the Spurs.
The oddsmakers have the Magic as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Heat vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Heat +5.5 (-110)
- Magic -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +164
- Magic: -198
Total
- 241.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Heat vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN-FL, FDSN-Sun
- Heat record: 14-8
- Magic record: 13-9
Heat vs. Magic Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Myron Gardner – out
- Vladislav Goldin – out
- Tyler Herro – questionable
- Kasparas Jakucionis – out
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
- Keshad Johnson – available
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Pelle Larsson – available
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Terry Rozier – out
- Andrew Wiggins – available
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – questionable
- Jamal Cain – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Orlando Robinson – out
- Franz Wagner – available
- Moritz Wagner – out
Heat vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Paolo Banchero OVER 27.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-105)
Magic forward Paolo Banchero is expected to return to action tonight after missing the last 10 contests. Orlando managed to go 7-3 with Banchero out of the lineup, but he’ll be a very welcome addition upon his return.
Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 12 games so far this season. That’s 34.5 PRA, and he’s gone over 27.5 PRA in 10 of 12 contests this season.
Banchero went off for 24 points and 11 rebounds in the season opener against the Heat. I could see similar numbers tonight in his return.
Heat vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The total was set at 215 when these teams met up back in October, and they blew past that with the Magic taking home a 125-121 win. Tonight’s total is at a much higher 241.5, but it’s still not high enough for these two squads.
Both teams are 13-9 to the over this season, including the Magic hitting the over in 12 of 18 games after a day off and the Heat going 7-3 to the over on the road.
The Heat average the second-most points in the league at 123.6, and the Magic are only a bit behind them at 119.2. I see another high scoring game down in Florida tonight.
Pick: Over 241.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
