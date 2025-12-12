Three Wildcats Earn Conference Honors After an Impressive Season

Arizona Football’s Star Performers: All-Big 12 Honors in 2025

At the forefront were three Wildcats: quarterback Noah Fifita, and defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes were all of whom were named First and Second Team All-Big 12, a major accomplishment for the program.

Noah Fifita — Offensive Leader and First-Team All-Big 12 Quarterback

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (1) scrambles for a first down against Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noah Fifita had a breakout season in 2025, emerging as one of the top signal callers in the Big 12 and rewriting the Arizona record books in the process. He was selected First Team All-Conference at quarterback, marking a historic achievement:

According to ESPN.com, Fifita finished the season among the top four passers in the Big 12 with 2,963 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

Program Records: During the season, he became Arizona’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns (68), surpassing former greats like Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama, which is a significant milestone in Wildcats history.

Team Offensive Impact: Under his leadership, Arizona’s offense scored 32.6 points per game, ranking fourth in the conference, and helped the Wildcats end a turnaround season with one of their strongest offensive outputs since joining the Big 12.

Weekly Accolades: Beyond all-conference honors, Fifita also earned multiple Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week awards for standout performances, further highlighting his importance to Arizona’s season.

Fifita’s selection as First Team All-Big 12 quarterback is particularly historic. He became only the third quarterback in Arizona history to earn that honor and the first since 1975, underscoring how exceptional his season was.

Dalton Johnson — Defensive Rockstar and First-Team Selection

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Senior safety Dalton Johnson anchored one of the most dramatic defensive turnarounds in the Big 12 this season, earning First Team All-Conference honors on defense:

Team-Leading Tackler: Johnson led Arizona with 97 total tackles, ranking seventh in the conference which is a testament to his consistency and all-around defensive ability.

Ball Hawk: He added four interceptions and eight pass breakups, making him one of the league’s most disruptive defensive backs.

Elite Defense: Johnson helped guide a secondary that ranked fourth nationally in passing yards allowed and first in pass efficiency defense — one of the biggest reasons Arizona’s defense became one of the most respected units in college football.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson’s First-Team All-Big 12 nod was his second career all-conference honor, building upon previous recognition and solidifying his legacy as one of the program’s top defenders.

Treydan Stukes — Veteran Presence and Second-Team Cornerback

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fellow defensive back Treydan Stukes also earned a Second Team All-Big 12 spot, anchoring Arizona’s secondary with veteran leadership:

Strong Defensive Stats: Stukes recorded 52 tackles, six pass breakups, and four interceptions, tying for sixth in the conference in passes defended.

Big Plays: He made several key interceptions, including clutch takeaways in Arizona’s final games, helping swing momentum in crucial moments.

Experience Matters: As a sixth-year senior, Stukes brought consistency and coverage prowess that helped make Arizona’s pass defense one of the nation’s best.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His First Team selection reflects both his statistical production and his leadership in one of the country’s top defensive backfields.