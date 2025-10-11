Three Surprise Arizona Players to Watch
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
After a quick bump in the road against Iowa State, Arizona (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) was able to bounce back with an impressive 41-13 win over Oklahoma State putting the Wildcats two wins away from a bowl berth.
On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona was led by quarterback Noah Fifita, who racked up 376 passing yards while going 28 of 38, which led to five touchdowns on the day for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award winner.
Leading the charge in the receiving room was Tre Spivey, who set the tone early in the game with two catches that resulted in touchdowns to put the WIldcats ahead by double-digits early.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona held Oklahoma State to 158 total yards, which marked the second time this season the Wildcats have held an opponent to under 200 yards of total offense.
So far this season, the Wildcats have racked up 13 sacks, which places them 31st nationally. Meanwhile, Arizona has allowed opponents to average 15.6 PPG, which puts UA 19th nationally along with Iowa.
Now, the Wildcats will be getting ready to face off against No. 18 BYU (5-0, 2-0) at home with a 5 p.m. (MST) kickoff on ESPN2.
Heading into the game against BYU, Arizona will be missing tight end Keyan Burnett, who has decided to redshirt the remainder of the season and edge rusher Tre Smith, who had an unknown season ending surgery.
To get you ready for kickoff, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our three under the radar players that need to step up in order for the Wildcats to pull off the upset.
Three Under the Radar Players
Ty Buchanan
- One of the top offensive linemen on the Wildcats’ roster this season has been transfer Ty Buchanan, who has helped solidify the left side of the line and keep pressure off of Fifita. However, in the last game, he went down and didn’t return and the Wildcats’ running game took a massive hit.
- BYU over the years has been known for its physical style of play and it starts up front on the defensive line. For the Wildcats to have success against the Cougars, Buchanan is going to need to have a good game and stay on the field.
Max Harris
- One of the things that BYU does best is run the football with the Cougars averaging 234 yards per game, which places them 15th nationally. Leading the charge is running back LJ Martin, who has racked up 490 yards and three touchdowns as the workhorse for the team.
- To slow down this rushing attack, Arizona will need linebacker Max Harris to get in the backfield and come away with clean wrap-up tackles against Martin and not allow any yards after contact.
- If Arizona and Harris can force BYU into obvious passing downs throughout the game, the Wildcats will walk away with the win.
Isaac Lovison
- When looking at this game, this seems to have the making for a low-scoring, tough-noise, dog fight style of game. These are two of the better defensive teams that are hard to move the ball against.
- So, with that, the third player to watch is none other than punter Isaac Lovison, who took over punting duties against Iowa State and has averaged 44.6 yards per punt on nine attempts this season.
- This is going to be a game of field position and if Lovison can flip the field for Arizona, the defense will have success against BYU.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the three under the radar players to watch for the UA-BYU game. To do so follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.