How Week 11 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats
The offense struggled for Arizona most of the afternoon, but the defense kept them in the game long enough for Noah Fifita to lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes of the game, capped off with a rushing touchdown by Quincy Craig.
Craig ran for 47 yards and a touchdown on four carries to go along with another touchdown as a receiver on two receptions. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. It is the second straight week an Arizona player has won that award after Fifita won it last week.
Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.
Houston defeats UCF 30-27
It was a high-scoring first half in the annual Space Game for UCF as it led 24-17.
The Cougars outscored UCF 13-3 in the second half to come out with the win.
Conner Weigman had an up-and-down game as a passer with 223 yards and two touchdowns, but also three interceptions. He added another 82 yards on 22 carries on the ground.
Texas Tech defeats BYU 29-7
Despite both teams entering the weekend as top-10 teams in the country, Texas Tech was a huge favorite at home and the Red Raiders showed why.
BYU did not score its lone touchdown until the fourth quarter. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier was held to just 12 rushing yards on 11 carries. They averaged just 2.5 yards per carry as a backfield.
Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
West Virginia defeats Colorado 29-22
Colorado went to true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis for the start. He played well, completing 22-of-35 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
Colorado battled back from a 19-9 deficit at halftime, but fell just short.
West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. completed 17-of-28 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also added another 58 yards on the ground.
Iowa State defeats TCU 20-17
It was only 10-6 TCU after three quarters before Iowa State found the end zone twice in the final quarter to earn the win.
The game-winning score was a punt return for a touchdown in the final seven minutes of the game.
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht completed just 9-of-24 passes in the win for 111 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover attempted more than twice as many passes, throwing for 319 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Big 12 matchups in Week 12:
Arizona at Cincinnati
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
West Virginia at Arizona State
UCF at No. 8 Texas Tech
No. 13 Utah at Baylor
TCU at No. 7 BYU
