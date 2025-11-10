Inside The Wildcats

How Week 11 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats

We take a look back at how the Big 12 did this past week.

Ari Koslow

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson celebrate a win against the Kansas Jayhawks at the end of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive backs Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson celebrate a win against the Kansas Jayhawks at the end of the game at Arizona Stadium.
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan takes off his headset as they secure the win against the Kansas Jayhawks at the end of the fourth quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium.

The offense struggled for Arizona most of the afternoon, but the defense kept them in the game long enough for Noah Fifita to lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes of the game, capped off with a rushing touchdown by Quincy Craig.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium.

Craig ran for 47 yards and a touchdown on four carries to go along with another touchdown as a receiver on two receptions. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. It is the second straight week an Arizona player has won that award after Fifita won it last week.

Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.

Houston defeats UCF 30-27

It was a high-scoring first half in the annual Space Game for UCF as it led 24-17.

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA: Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) catches a pass in front of UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson (7) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House.

The Cougars outscored UCF 13-3 in the second half to come out with the win.

Conner Weigman had an up-and-down game as a passer with 223 yards and two touchdowns, but also three interceptions. He added another 82 yards on 22 carries on the ground.

Texas Tech defeats BYU 29-7

Despite both teams entering the weekend as top-10 teams in the country, Texas Tech was a huge favorite at home and the Red Raiders showed why.

Texas Tech linebackers Ben Roberts and John Curry react to a play against BYU during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

BYU did not score its lone touchdown until the fourth quarter. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier was held to just 12 rushing yards on 11 carries. They averaged just 2.5 yards per carry as a backfield.

Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

West Virginia defeats Colorado 29-22

Colorado went to true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis for the start. He played well, completing 22-of-35 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Colorado battled back from a 19-9 deficit at halftime, but fell just short.

West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. completed 17-of-28 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also added another 58 yards on the ground.

Iowa State defeats TCU 20-17

It was only 10-6 TCU after three quarters before Iowa State found the end zone twice in the final quarter to earn the win.

The game-winning score was a punt return for a touchdown in the final seven minutes of the game.

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) and defensive back Quentin Taylor (24) celebrate during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht completed just 9-of-24 passes in the win for 111 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover attempted more than twice as many passes, throwing for 319 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Big 12 matchups in Week 12:

Arizona at Cincinnati

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws a touchdown pass against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Arizona State

UCF at No. 8 Texas Tech

No. 13 Utah at Baylor

TCU at No. 7 BYU

