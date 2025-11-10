Offensive Grades Revealed for Arizona's Win Over Kansas
Arizona sure made it interesting on Saturday, taking Kansas down to the wire before a game-winning drive orchestrated on the ground allowed the Wildcats to prevail, 24-20.
The victory gave Arizona its sixth win of the season, sending Brent Brennan's team to a bowl game.
After falling behind 17-7, the Wildcats chipped away offensively and didn't let the Jayhawks extend their lead. The defense really stepped up as Noah Fifita and the offense slowly clawed back.
Arizona is headed to a bowl game for the 23rd time in program history, marking the first time under Brennan. The Wildcats last made it to a bowl game in 2023, their final season under coach Jedd Fisch, when they won the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma.
Fifita had an uneven day, hitting on 16-of-31 pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He couldn't propel the Wildcats into the end zone for much of the game, but the rushing attack took over.
The Wildcats rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. Ismail Mahdi led the backfield with 61 yards on the day.
According to Pro Football Focus, several Wildcats stood out above the rest on Saturday. It was far from Arizona's best day offensively, but they still had enough plays to steal the win in the late stages. Here are the five highest graded Arizona offensive players from the win over Kansas (minimum 25 snaps).
5) C Ka'ena Decambra
Decambra is the ignition for the offensive line. He starts the play and anchors the front five from the middle, especially in the passing game.
The Arizona center did allow one sack and two pressures, so it wasn't his best day, but he still handled a difficult interior defensive line from Kansas, both against the run and pass. He also had one penalty. On Arizona's final drive, Decambra paved the way for the game-winning score.
According to PFF, Decambra earned an overall grade of 60.4, with a pass blocking grade of 71.5 and a run blocking grade of 61.0.
4) TE Cameron Barmore
Barmore's role has increased as the season has gone along. After Tyler Powell went down in the first game of the season, the senior tight end has needed to step up, and he's done so as an extra blocker on the edge.
On Saturday, Barmore did make one catch for 16 yards against the Jayhawks. But, as he has done for most of the season, he thrived on the ground.
According to PFF, Barmore had an overall grade of 60.5 with a run blocking grade of 78.6.
3) RT Tristan Bounds
Sticking with the theme of the big guys up front, Bounds continued to play well from the right side. He played all 63 offensive snaps for the Wildcats and protected Fifita from pressure.
Bounds didn't allow a single pressure or hurry on 38 dropbacks and did a good job of reaching blocks in gap scheme runs on the ground. His run blocking this season has been a bit inconsistent, but this was one of his better games. He has been rock solid in pass protection, allowing just one sack this season.
According to PFF, Bounds had an overall grade of 66.3, with a pass blocking grade of 73.7 and a run blocking grade of 60.3.
2) RB Quincy Craig
The top skill player against Kansas for the Wildcats was Craig, yet he only had five touches in the game. Craig had three carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 13 yards and another score.
His playing time was sporadic, but Craig made huge plays at the end of each half. With time winding down before halftime, Craig took a short pass from Fifita, fought through a defender and lunged for the goal line for a score.
On the final drive, Craig had two big runs, one for 18 yards and another for 24 yards right up the gut for the go-ahead touchdown. Even with limited touches, the Portland State transfer is a key reason Arizona managed to mount a comeback and win the game.
According to PFF, Craig earned an overall grade of 70.8, with a rushing grade of 74.6, a receiving grade of 64.0, and a run blocking grade of 66.6.
1) LT Matthew Lado
Here's an unexpected Wildcat atop the list. Lado, a redshirt freshman along the offensive line, was thrust into action after starting left tackle Ty Buchanan left the game with an apparent injury. Buchanan has big shoes to fill as Fifita's blindside tackle, and Lado held up well.
Lado played 28 snaps in just his fourth game of action this season. After allowing a sack, Lado played really clean ball and kept the pocket clean down the stretch. He played a big part on the final drive with a series of hinge blocks and zone blocks that sprung a few runs on the game-winning series.
According to PFF, Lado had an overall grade of 76.9 with a pass blocking grade of 79.7 and a run blocking grade of 73.8.
Let us know what you thought of Arizona's win over Kansas by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.