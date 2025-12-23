Arizona Remains No. 1 in Latest AP Poll as Michigan Closes In

The Arizona Wildcats have again claimed the No. 1 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, released on Monday, Dec 22, 2025. For the third consecutive week, Arizona tops the rankings, edging out a relentless chase from No. 2 Michigan in one of the closest early-season battles for the top position in recent years.

Arizona (11-0) received 38 first-place votes from a 58-voter panel, while the Wolverines garnered 19 first-place votes, significantly narrowing the gap in total poll points to about 20 points behind the Wildcats. This represents a slight shift since last week’s poll as Michigan gained ground, underlining how tight the national race for No. 1 has become.

The Wildcats have put together a near-perfect resume, with an undefeated record bolstered by a string of convincing wins. In recent action, Arizona’s offense and depth were on full display in a 96-62 blowout over Abilene Christian, a game in which six Wildcats scored in double digits including Brayden Burries with 20 points on exceptionally efficient shooting while the team shot 66.7 % from the field and dominated the paint.

Dec 16, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a lay up over Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Ma’Shy Hill (11) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Last week, Arizona also recorded a 68-45 victory over San Diego State, showcasing a dominant defensive effort and maintaining its momentum heading into the heart of its schedule. As conference play ramps up, it is to be expected that the rankings could shake up even more as the season goes on.

Although both Arizona and Michigan remain unbeaten, Michigan’s statistical profile has been equally impressive. The Wolverines improved to 11-0 with a 102-50 rout of La Salle, their sixth game this season with 100 or more points, and demonstrated efficiency on both ends, holding La Salle to 27.9 % shooting while forcing 19 turnovers. Such performances help explain why Michigan continues to draw first-place votes and close the gap in the polls.

Dec 21, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; The bench Michigan Wolverines bench reacts as guard Howard Eisley Jr. (7) scores a three point basket in the second half against the La Salle University Explorers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Behind the top two, No. 3 Iowa State, No. 4 UConn, and No. 5 Purdue round out the poll’s upper tier, each also boasting strong records and résumé-building wins this season. In contrast, perennial power Duke fell to No. 6 following its first loss to Texas Tech, illustrating the volatility beneath the top pair.

Arizona’s hold on the No. 1 ranking, while tight, underscores a remarkable balance of scoring, defense, and consistency.

Dec 29, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; A view of the Pac-12 logo painted on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Arizona Wildcats at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As the Wildcats move deeper into Big 12 play and face increasingly stiff competition, maintaining that spot week after week will require continued excellence on both ends of the floor as the season rolls on.

