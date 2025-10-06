How Week 6 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats
We are now six weeks into the college football season.
Arizona was able to bounce back at home with a 41-13 win over Oklahoma State to move to 4-1 on the season. Noah Fifita bounced back, throwing for 376 yards and five touchdowns to Luke Wysong, Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter, and Javin Whatley.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats held the Cowboys to just 158 yards of total offense. They also did not score an offensive touchdown. Arizona has still yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.
Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.
BYU defeats West Virginia 38-24
The Cougars dominated the Mountaineers at home to remain undefeated on the season.
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 351 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also added 43 yards and another score as a runner. Running back LJ Martin added 90 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Texas Tech defeats Houston 35-11
It was another dominant performance by the Red Raiders to move to 5-0 on the season.
Behren Morton threw for 345 yards and a touchdown. Running back J'Koby Williams added 107 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Texas Tech totaled 552 yards of total offense to just 267 for Houston.
Cincinnati defeats Iowa State 38-30
In the biggest game of the weekend in the conference, Cincinnati picked up a statement win at home.
The Cyclones' secondary was banged up and quarterback Brendan Sorsby took advantage with some big plays downfield. The story of the day for the Bearcats, though, was their run game as they averaged eight yards per carry overall. They were led by running backs Evan Pryor and Tawee Walker, who ran for 111 yards (and two touchdowns) and 89 yards, respectively.
Rocco Becht threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns for Iowa State.
Baylor defeats Kansas State 35-34
The Wildcats were leading 31-17 heading into the fourth quarter when Baylor stormed back.
Baylor's kicker, Connor Hawkins, connected on a go-ahead 53-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the game. Kansas State had a chance to win before a 56-yard field goal was blocked as time expired.
Avery Johnson threw for 339 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He has also added 72 yards and another score on the ground.
Sawyer Robertson threw for 345 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Baylor. Wide receiver Michael Trigg caught eight passes for 155 yards.
TCU defeats Colorado 35-21
The Horned Frogs moved to 4-1 on the season on the back of a big performance from quarterback Jack Hoover. The junior threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns.
Leading 28-21, TCU sealed the victory with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hoover to wide receiver Eric McAlister with 19 seconds left in the game. It was one of two touchdown passes McAlister caught in the game.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter threw for 217 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He threw both of his touchdowns to wide receiver Omarion Miller.
Kansas defeats UCF 27-20
UCF made a close comeback in the end before turning the ball over on downs just outside the red zone with 22 seconds left.
It was a battle of the backfields as Kansas running back Leshon Williams ran for 58 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while UCF running back Myles Montgomery ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
Neither Jalon Daniels or either Tayvon Jackson or Cam Fancher threw a touchdown pass.
Big 12 matchups in Week 7:
UCF at Cincinnati
Houston at Oklahoma State
No. 22 Iowa State at Colorado
TCU at Kansas State
Kansas at No. 9 Texas Tech
No. 18 BYU at Arizona
No. 21 Arizona State at Utah
