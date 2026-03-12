Social Media Reacts To Arizona’s Matchup With UCF in The Big 12 Quarterfinals
In this story:
The Arizona Wildcats played their first game of the Big 12 Tournament with a matchup against the UCF Knights on Thursday in the Big 12 Quarterfinals.
After an incredible 29-2 season — 16-2 in Big 12 play — the Wildcats entered the tournament as the top seed, and looked to show the country that they are seriously one of the top contenders to win a national championship.
The Wildcats will need to win three games in as many days to be crowned the champions of one of college basketball's top conferences. With plenty of eyes on the #2 team in the country, social media was buzzing throughout the afternoon.
Social media’s thoughts
“12-2 Arizona at the first media timeout”
“Shulman: Arizona doesn’t shoot many threes
*Burries and Ivan hit back to back 3s* lmao”
“#UCF down 12-2 to start the game against Arizona. Knights are 1 for 6 shooting and have turned the ball over twice.”
“It's 20-6 Arizona with 13:09 left in 1st half
UA is shooting 58 percent, UCF 18 percent”
“There's so much girth and UCF has no idea what to do with it.
20-6 Arizona.”
“Idk what happened to our offense”
“Cats by 19 halfway through the first.”
“I think Arizona is good at basketball, man, I dunno”
“Arizona putting belt to ASS against UCF.”
“32-8 Arizona at the under-8 timeout
Brayden Burries has 4 more points than UCF”
“Arizona-UCF, a Big 12 tournament basketball game that could have been an email.”
“I’m not sure UCF and Arizona are playing the same sport today.
(And I really like UCF)”
“12 points early on for Brayden as he's outscoring UCF by himself.
32-8 Arizona at the under-8.”
“Arizona is doing unspeakable things to UCF”
“Arizona is knocking ucf head off and it’s only the first half.”
“Riley Kugel picks up his 4th foul with 15:50 left in the game.
#UCF trails Arizona, 53-36.”
“2H 15:50 | Arizona 53, UCF 36
Riley Kugel has all six of the Knights' second-half points, but picked up his fourth foul. Mo Krivas has three rebounds and a block since halftime.
@AZBandCatSports”
“As an Arizona alum man it’s awesome to watch UCF no quit in these kids”
“UCF has cut the lead to 54-42 with 11:19 left. Wildcats not playing well at all right now.”
“Arizona up 61-48 and Tommy Lloyd calls timeout with 7:18 left.
Wildcats are 13-26 from the free-throw line. This should be a 20-point game.”
“Arizona still has the best defense in the country imo”
“UCF giving Arizona some fits with their zone.
Zona doesn't take a ton of 3's so opens them up for volatility if you force them to bomb 3's. Great formula for an upset in the tournament.”
“Arizona 14/28 from the free throw line 🗑️”
“BRAYDEN BURRIES: DEMON”
Tommy Lloyd. Grab Your Passport.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.