Social Media Reacts To Arizona’s Matchup With UCF in The Big 12 Quarterfinals

The Arizona Wildcats played their first game of the Big 12 Tournament with a matchup against the UCF Knights on Thursday in the Big 12 Quarterfinals.

After an incredible 29-2 season — 16-2 in Big 12 play — the Wildcats entered the tournament as the top seed, and looked to show the country that they are seriously one of the top contenders to win a national championship.

The Wildcats will need to win three games in as many days to be crowned the champions of one of college basketball's top conferences. With plenty of eyes on the #2 team in the country, social media was buzzing throughout the afternoon.

Social media’s thoughts

12-2 Arizona at the first media timeout — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 12, 2026

*Burries and Ivan hit back to back 3s* lmao — Matt Rein (@ReinOnWildcats) March 12, 2026

#UCF down 12-2 to start the game against Arizona. Knights are 1 for 6 shooting and have turned the ball over twice. — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) March 12, 2026

UA is shooting 58 percent, UCF 18 percent — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 12, 2026

20-6 Arizona. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 12, 2026

Idk what happened to our offense — Matt (@CertifiedMcGeek) March 12, 2026

Cats by 19 halfway through the first. pic.twitter.com/tOucf3J4ho — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 12, 2026

I think Arizona is good at basketball, man, I dunno — George Martin (@Traneofthought_) March 12, 2026

Arizona putting belt to ASS against UCF. — Jason B. (@Mr_OutOfBounds) March 12, 2026

Brayden Burries has 4 more points than UCF — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 12, 2026

Arizona-UCF, a Big 12 tournament basketball game that could have been an email. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 12, 2026

(And I really like UCF) — Jayme Hollingsworth (@UHfan31) March 12, 2026

32-8 Arizona at the under-8. pic.twitter.com/gGYtr4BR87 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 12, 2026

Arizona is doing unspeakable things to UCF — Jerome Tang’s Buyout (@tangsbuyout) March 12, 2026

Arizona is knocking ucf head off and it’s only the first half. — Ace (@AceGalliano) March 12, 2026

Riley Kugel picks up his 4th foul with 15:50 left in the game. #UCF trails Arizona, 53-36. — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) March 12, 2026

Riley Kugel has all six of the Knights' second-half points, but picked up his fourth foul. Mo Krivas has three rebounds and a block since halftime.@AZBandCatSports — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) March 12, 2026

As an Arizona alum man it’s awesome to watch UCF no quit in these kids — The cfb lliason (@realfbllliason) March 12, 2026

UCF has cut the lead to 54-42 with 11:19 left. Wildcats not playing well at all right now. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 12, 2026

Wildcats are 13-26 from the free-throw line. This should be a 20-point game. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 12, 2026

Arizona still has the best defense in the country imo — Mist (@MistrunsLA) March 12, 2026

Zona doesn't take a ton of 3's so opens them up for volatility if you force them to bomb 3's. Great formula for an upset in the tournament. — CLV Betting (@CLVBetting) March 12, 2026

Arizona 14/28 from the free throw line 🗑️ — Demar (@Demar_24) March 12, 2026

BRAYDEN BURRIES: DEMON — Sam (@mynameisbime) March 12, 2026

