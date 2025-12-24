What Went Wrong for Arizona Women’s Basketball in Loss to Utah
Three Things That Went Wrong for Arizona Women’s Basketball in Loss to Utah
While the Wildcats showed toughness and resilience, three critical issues proved costly in a one-point defeat.
1. The Second Quarter Collapse
The most glaring issue for Arizona was a disastrous second quarter, which turned what had been a competitive start into a steep uphill battle. After leading 19–15 at the end of the first quarter, Arizona was outscored 24–4 in the second, creating a 16-point halftime deficit.
That single quarter accounted for nearly 40 percent of Utah’s total scoring, while Arizona managed just two made field goals in the period. The Wildcats shot under 15 percent from the floor in the second quarter and committed multiple empty possessions that allowed Utah to build momentum. Even more damaging, Arizona failed to score for long stretches, allowing Utah to go on extended runs without resistance.
Outside of that quarter, Arizona actually outscored Utah across the remaining three periods (19–14, 20–19, and 19–10). The numbers clearly show that a single 10-minute lapse was the difference between a win and a loss.
2. Rebounding Disparity
Another major factor was Arizona’s struggle on the glass. Utah dominated the rebounding battle 45–31, including a significant edge on the defensive boards that limited Arizona’s second-chance opportunities.
Arizona finished with just six offensive rebounds, which prevented the Wildcats from generating extra possessions in a low-scoring game. Utah’s ability to control the boards also allowed them to dictate tempo and limit Arizona’s transition chances, especially in the first half.
The rebounding gap was particularly impactful late in the game, as Utah secured crucial defensive rebounds in the final minutes, denying Arizona additional chances to take the lead. In a one-point game, the 14-rebound deficit loomed large.
3. Turnovers and Missed Margins for Error
Arizona’s margin for error was slim throughout the game, and turnovers played a quiet but important role in the outcome. The Wildcats committed 15 turnovers, several of which came during the second-quarter drought and directly led to Utah points.
While Arizona forced 11 Utah turnovers, they were unable to fully capitalize in transition, finishing with limited points off turnovers compared to their season average. The Wildcats’ offense relied heavily on efficiency, but missed opportunities, including rushed possessions and late-clock shots, prevented them from fully erasing the deficit.
Additionally, Arizona struggled to get to the free-throw line consistently. While Utah didn’t shoot a high volume of free throws either, the Wildcats missed chances to add easy points in a game where every possession mattered. Arizona shot just 37.3 percent from the field, and even with a strong 57 percent shooting mark from three, the overall inefficiency hurt.
Final Takeaway
Arizona did many things well, holding Utah to 63 points, dominating the fourth quarter 19–10, and nearly completing a double-digit comeback. However, the second-quarter collapse, rebounding deficit, and costly turnovers proved decisive.
In a 40-minute game, one bad stretch can outweigh three strong ones, and that reality defined Arizona’s Big 12 opener. If the Wildcats clean up those areas, the statistical evidence suggests they are capable of competing and winning against upper-tier conference opponents moving forward.
