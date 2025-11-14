Where Arizona's Noah Fifta Falls in Updated QB Rankings
Noah Fifita's dramatic climb from No. 33 to No. 23 in this week's college football QB power rankings is good news for Arizona fans. Still, it also raises an important question: Is this ranking really deserved, or did the voters get caught up in his recent hot streak? After looking at his whole body of work this season, the answer isn't black and white.
What's Working in Fifita's Favor?
There's no denying Fifita has been on fire lately. Over his last three games against Houston, Colorado, and Kansas, he hasn't thrown a single interception; it's a massive statement for a quarterback who struggled with turnovers during his disappointing 2024 campaign.
His performance against Colorado was particularly dominant, as he torched the Buffaloes for four touchdown passes in the first half alone during Arizona's 52-17 blowout.
The numbers are proof of his performance. Fifita now has 23 touchdown passes with just four interceptions this season, a massive improvement from his 18-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio last year.
He also recently tied Arizona legends Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama for the most career touchdown passes in school history with 67. Those are accomplishments you can't ignore.
Coach Brent Brennan clearly believes in his quarterback, saying after the Kansas comeback win that "Noah Fifita is everything to this program."
That confidence isn't misplaced when you consider how much better Fifita looks under offensive coordinator Seth Doege's system.
But Does His Inconsistency Tell a Different Story?
Here's where things get complicated. Despite the win, Fifita's performance against Kansas was pretty ugly. He completed just 16 of 31 passes for only 158 yards and got sacked five times. Even more concerning, he admitted after the game that he "panicked in the pocket" on some of those sacks. That's not the kind of composure you expect from a top-25 quarterback in the country.
Arizona's overall record also raises questions. The Wildcats are 6-3, which sounds solid, but they're only 3-3 in Big 12 conference play. That's a mediocre conference record.
The Final Verdict
Is the No. 23 ranking justified? It's fair, but probably a bit generous. Fifita has earned consideration for the top 25 based on his recent stretch and improved touchdown-to-interception ratio.
However, calling him a clear-cut top-25 quarterback nationally means overlooking his inconsistency issues and Arizona's pedestrian Big 12 record. A ranking somewhere between 25-30 would probably be more accurate.
