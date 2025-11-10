Grading Noah Fifita's Performance in Arizona's Win Over Kansas
Arizona faced off against Kansas (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) with both teams being one win away from clinching a bowl berth.
After falling behind 17-7, the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) managed to outscore KU 17-3 the rest of the way to clinch a bowl berth for the first time under head coach Brent Brennan and winning 24-20 over the Jayhawks.
Now that Arizona has clinched a trip to a bowl game, this marks the 23rd time in program history that the Wildcats will be playing postseason football. It is the first bowl game since the 2023 season when Jedd Fisch led UA to the Alamo Bowl and finished 10-3 on the season.
With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our grade for Noah Fifita and the quarterback position from Arizona’s comeback win over Kansas.
Noah Fifita Stat Line
- Against Kansas, Fifita had his ups and downs going 16 of 31 on his passing attempts where he totaled 158 yards and two passing touchdowns. Although he was sacked FIVE times, he managed to make some plays with his legs down the stretch of the game and collected 25 yards on the ground.
History
- The two passing touchdowns puts Fifita in a three-way tie for No. 1 all-time in Arizona football history for passing touchdowns with 67, which includes a list of Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
- Grade: B-
Reason
- Over the last two games, Fifita had been playing his best football of the season going 35 of 45 on his passing attempts while racking up 482 yards passing and six touchdowns. He seemed to finally be comfortable in the offensive system and had a line that was playing at a high-level.
- However, it was an up and down game for Fifita against Kansas as he went 16 of 31 totaling 158 yards and recorded two passing touchdowns. One of the major issues for him against Kansas was getting sacked five times.
- The offensive line had key pieces missing in the second half but Fifita walked into a couple of sacks by panicking in the pocket.
- Still, he was able to lead the game-winning drive and put his team in a position to walk away with the win. In all, it was a solid game for him in what could’ve been an underwhelming.
