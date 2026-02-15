Social Media Reacts To Arizona’s Matchup with Texas Tech

The #1 Arizona Wildcats continued their gauntlet of a stretch on Saturday, matching up with the #16 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a highly anticipated contest.

Arizona was coming off of their first loss of the season to #9 Kansas — who was playing without Darryn Peterson — earlier this week. Faced with another challenge in the Red Raiders, Arizona looked to right the ship at home.

With plenty of attention on the marquee Big 12 matchup, social media was on fire as the Wildcats looked to make a statement on their home floor.

Social media’s thoughts

“Arizona leads 6-5 at the media timeout with Burries headed to the line.”

“Texas Tech forming into a 2-3 zone on D to break up the paint heavy style of offense from Arizona

Let’s see how this pans out”

“Jaden Bradley = Rip Hamilton”

“None of this matters anyways. Arizona is winning it all”

“Arizona leads 17-13 with 10:39 left in the half. Tech has made a couple of circus shots. Arizona is going to keep going inside.”

“Will Texas Tech shoot more 3s tonight than Arizona has shot all season?”

“Awaka is just such a difference maker for Arizona his energy is infectious! He’s a game changer! 6 l pts off the bench here”

“Arizona is good. Real good.”

“Outside of Christian Anderson, Texas Tech is 1-of-7 from deep. That has to change. Not going to be able to beat this Arizona team down low.

Would love to see a designed action for Donovan Atwell after the break.”

“Tobe Awaka makes a three when Tech defender refused to close on him and Tech calls timeout with Arizona leading 21-15 with 8:02 left in the half.”

“Texas Tech is about to be crushed by Arizona if they dont WAKE TF UP!”

“I think Arizona is losing again.”

“Arizona and Texas Tech tied at the break. Christian Anderson isn’t scared of the moment. Just a total stud. One of the best players in the country.”

“Arizona in trouble without Koa Peat”

“Tough break for Tx Tech:

Christian Anderson has four fouls

Worse break for Arizona:

Koa Peat is out injured”

“If u ain’t watching Arizona Texas tech then you trippin”

“I have a feeling Arizona is going to be bounced in the tourney earlier than expected!”

“Texas Tech 51

Arizona 52

with 7:28 left and the media timeout”

“62-56 Arizona with 3:50 left

Tech going to the line after final media timeout”

“2H 3:50 | Arizona 62, Texas Tech 56

The Wildcats have extended their lead to two possessions with a little under four minutes left in the ball game.

Arizona has four players in double-digit scoring. Tech has two.”

“Arizona is absolutely exhausted.”

“2H 1:02 | Arizona 64, Texas Tech 61

Donovan Atwell and Christian Anderson missed back-to-back three-point attempts to tie the game for Tech.”

“Texas Tech 9-0 run. Atwell three puts the Red Raiders up 66-64 with 25 seconds left.”

“Overtime.”

“This is elite hoops right here

OT for Arizona/Texas Tech 🍿”

“A thriller going down in Arizona #1 Wildcats on the ropes vs #16 Texas Tech”

“Arizona down 72-71 with 2:13 in OT after a pair of Brayden Burries free throws.”

”Tech misses two shots and the offensive rebounds are long and go right to Tech players. Arizona is going to lose this one.



Wildcats ran out of gas at the end, didn't have Koa or a bench basically. It's a good thing the next game is Wednesday and not Monday.”