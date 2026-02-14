Updated Bracketology Has Wildcats in Interesting Spot

It is not going to get any easier for the Arizona Wildcats today and the rest of the way in Big 12 play. The Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season and will now be at home today against another top team in the conference in Texas Tech. The Wildcats have College Gameday in the Building, and that has to give them an extra boost. That means a lot, and they want to go out there and have a great showing and bounce back from Monday's loss to Kansas.

This is the first time this season, we will see this team after a loss. It is going to be important to see how the players go out and play. They want to show that they have made the proper adjustments from their last game and make sure they do everything they have been working on. They want to execute at the fullest and get back in the win column. The Wildcats will look to bring the energy at home, and they will have the fans rocking in that building.

Arizona at top, but that could change if they do not bounce back against Texas Tech

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

"While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

Arizona still holds the top overall seed in bracketology going into Saturday. But that all can change if they do not get an important win today. The Wildcats do not want to lose back-to-back games, and that is going to be something that will be watched closely. Head coach Tommy Lloyd will have his team ready today, and that is one thing that he does well following a loss. It is the most important game of the season for Arizona today. They have to find a way to win it.

