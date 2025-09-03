3 Wildcat Players Reflect on Win Over Hawaii
After Brent Brennan spoke to the media on Monday, it was the players and coaches who spoke to the media on Tuesday.
Michael Wooten helped pave the way on the offensive line for a strong performance from the run game for Arizona.
Gavin Hunter took advantage of an extended opportunity with UA down multiple starting defensive backs in Saturday's win over Hawaii. He logged two tackles and recorded an interception.
Malachi Bailey recorded three tackles with one tackle for loss and 0.5 sack in his Arizona debut after transferring from Alcorn State.
Here are some takeaways from what Wooten, Hunter and Bailey had to say about last Saturday's win over Hawaii and this upcoming game against Weber State.
On how the defense performed:
Hunter: "We were able to go out and get the job done, come away with the win. That's really all we were worried about. Just real grateful we were able to go out there and do that."
On the transition from Alcorn State to Arizona for Bailey:
Bailey: "Just buying into what my coaches was preaching and teaching which was effort, execution and accountability. We live by that, so that was something I had to come along with.
I'm loving the transition from my HBCU to this power four program. It has been a great experience."
On the transition to moving to the interior offensive line for Wooten:
Wooten: "I felt like just my body type, I'm a pretty Iong body so everything happens quicker inside. At tackle, you're playing in space and this offseason, I lost a lot of body fat. I gained muscle, so I just felt like that transition went well on the inside."
What it's like for players at FCS schools to get a chance to play FBS schools:
Bailey: "That's what you want. That's everything you can ask for to showcase your talent on a big stage. Kudos to all the FCS guys who do it, who put in work every day and every week just like we do. They prepare just like how we do...
We got a great opponent this week and we're going to take them as serious as anybody else."
On the sequence of Hunter recording a penalty and then an interception two plays later:
Hunter: "Watching the film, I didn't have to grab him (on the penalty). I had good coverage, kind of lost the ball and just grabbed him when I didn't need to. That's definitely something I can learn from and improve going forward.
Two plays later on the interception, it was really just a testament to my brothers around me. Coach (Gonzales) just emphasizes what to do and how to do it... My brothers and my coaches were able to put me in a good spot to where I was able to make a play."
